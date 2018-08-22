EN
    09:24, 22 August 2018

    Astana reveals La Vuelta Ciclista a España roster

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is presenting its roster for the third Grand tour of the season, the famous La Vuelta Ciclista a España, which will be held from August 25th to September 16th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service. 

    Team's line-up will consist of Pello Bilbao, Dario Cataldo, Omar Fraile, Jan Hirt, Miguel Angel Lopez, Nikita Stalnov, Davide Villella and Andrey Zeits.

    Alexandr Shefer, Dmitriy Sedoun and Stefano Zanini will serve as sports directors during the race.

     

     

