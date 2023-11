ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Baloise Belgium Tour, which will be held from June 14th to 18th, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Cees Bol, Davide Martinelli, Christian Scaroni, Nurbergen Nurlykhassym, Manuele Boaro, Gleb Syritsa, Yuriy Natarov.

Bruno Cenghialta and Mario Manzoni will serve as sports directors in race.