Astana reveals roster for Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022

NEW-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the premier edition of the Spanish one-day race Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior, which will be held tomorrow, on February 14th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Yuriy Natarov (KAZ), Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (KAZ), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ).

Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA), Stefano Zanini (ITA) are to serve as sports directors in race.