TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:08, 06 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana reveals roster for Criterium du Dauphine 2019

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for the next UCI WorldTour stage race - the Critérium du Dauphiné, which will be held in France from June 9th to 16th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

    Team's line-up includes Hernando Bohorquez, Davide Ballerini, Magnus Cort, Jakob Fuglsang, Hugo Houle, Alexey Lutsenko, Gorka Izagirre.

    Dmitriy Fofonov and Bruno Cenghialta will serve as sports directors in race.

    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
