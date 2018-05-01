Astana reveals roster for Giro d'Italia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for the first Grand tour of the season: the Giro d'Italia 2018, which will be held from May 4th to 27th. For the first time, the Giro will take start in Israel, where the first three stages will be held, Kazinform has learnt from team's official website.

Team's roster includes Pello Bilbao, Jan Hirt, Tanel Kangert, Andrey Zeits, Luis Leon Sanchez, Davide Villella, Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez.



Alexandr Shefer, Dmitri Sedoun and Giuseppe Martinelli will serve as sports directors.