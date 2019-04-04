Astana reveals roster for Gran Premio Miguel Indurain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the Spanish one-day race Gran Premio Miguel Indurain, which will be held on Saturday, April 6th, the team's press office informs.

Team's line-up: Pello Bilbao, Omar Fraile, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Merhawi Kudus, Luis Leon Sanchez, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly.

Sports director in the race: Alexandr Shefer.

Race information: https://www.clubciclistaestella.es/