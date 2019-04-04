EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:15, 04 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana reveals roster for Gran Premio Miguel Indurain

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the Spanish one-day race Gran Premio Miguel Indurain, which will be held on Saturday, April 6th, the team's press office informs.

    Team's line-up: Pello Bilbao, Omar Fraile, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Merhawi Kudus, Luis Leon Sanchez, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly.

    Sports director in the race: Alexandr Shefer.

    Race information: https://www.clubciclistaestella.es/

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!