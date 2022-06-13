EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:36, 13 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana reveals roster for Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will participate in 1.1 one-day race Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, which will be held in France on June 14th, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster consists of Stefan De Bod, Yuriy Natarov, Nurbergen Nurlykhassym, Alexandr Riabushenko, Javier Romo, and Andrey Zeits.

    Bruno Cenghialta and Dmitriy Fofonov will serve as sports directors in the race.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!