Astana reveals roster for Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will participate in 1.1 one-day race Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, which will be held in France on June 14th, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

Rider roster consists of Stefan De Bod, Yuriy Natarov, Nurbergen Nurlykhassym, Alexandr Riabushenko, Javier Romo, and Andrey Zeits.

Bruno Cenghialta and Dmitriy Fofonov will serve as sports directors in the race.