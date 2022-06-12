EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:05, 12 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana reveals roster for Tour de Suisse 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Tour de Suisse, which will be held from June 12th to 19th, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster includes Manuele Boaro (ITA), Leonardo Basso (ITA), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Antonio Nibali (ITA).

    Alexandr Shefer (KAZ), Mario Manzoni (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!