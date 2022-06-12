Astana reveals roster for Tour de Suisse 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Tour de Suisse, which will be held from June 12th to 19th, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Manuele Boaro (ITA), Leonardo Basso (ITA), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Antonio Nibali (ITA).

Alexandr Shefer (KAZ), Mario Manzoni (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.