Astana reveals roster for Tour of Slovenia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Tour of Slovenia, which will be held from June 15thto 19th, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Michele Gazzoli (ITA), Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Davie Martinelli (ITA), Fabio Felline (ITA) and Pablo Sanchez (FRA, Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).

Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA) and Sergey Yakovlev (KAZ) will serve as sports directors in race.