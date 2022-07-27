EN
    Astana reveals team roster for Vuelta a Castilla Y Leon 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Spanish 2.1 race Vuelta a Castilla y Leon, which will be held from July 27th to 28th, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster includes Manuele Boaro (ITA), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Stefan De Bod (RSA), Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (KAZ), Yuriy Natarov (KAZ), Vadim Pronskiy (KAZ).

    Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA) and Orlando Maini (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.


    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com



    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
