    08:59, 26 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana reveals team's roster for Tour of Almaty

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in he UCI Asia Tour race Tour of Almaty, which will be held in Kazakhstan from September 29th to 30th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

    Team's roster will include Zhandos Bizhigitov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Moreno Moser, Luis Leon Sanchez, Ruslan Tleubayev, Artyom Zakharov and Davide Villella.

    Alexandr Shefer and Sergey Yakovlev will serve as sports directors.

     

     

