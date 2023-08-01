Astana rider Christian Scaroni in Top 10 after Tour de Pologne Stage 3

WARSAW. KAZINFORM The third stage of the 2023 Tour de Pologne multiday road cycling race with the length of 162.3 kilometers took place on Monday, Kazinform reports.

Polish rider Rafal Majka from UAE Team Emirates was the 1st to finish the stage. Slovenian Matej Mohorič from Bahrain-Victorious came 2nd, and another Polish rider Mikhal Kwiatkowski from Britain’s INEOS Grenadiers finished 3rd.

As for Astana riders, Christian Scaroni finished 6th, Samuele Battistella - 11th, Gianmarco Garofoli - 43rd, Vadim Pronsky - 67th, Antonio Nibali - 82nd, David Martinelli - 119th and Evgeny Gidich - 159th.