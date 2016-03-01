EN
    15:39, 01 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana rider Guardini claims another victory at Tour de Langkawi 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana ProTeam rider Andrea Guardini has once again demonstrated great result at the Tour de Langkawi 2016 in Malaysia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    He claimed another victory at the Malaysian event by winning the 7th stage of the race.
    Guardini elbowed aside Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela and Andrea Palini of SkyDive Dubai. Mareczko finished second, while Palini was third.

    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling News
