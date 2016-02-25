Astana rider Guardini continues to impress at Tour de Langkawi 2016 in Malaysia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrea Guardini of Astana ProTeam continues to impress at the Tour de Langkawi 2016 in Malaysia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Italian cyclist came in second in the second stage of the race and was surpassed by another Italian rider Andrea Palini of Skydive Dubai.

Reinardt Rensburg of Dimension Data rounded out the top 3.

Recall that Guardini won the first stage of the race on Wednesday elbowing aside Aussie Breton Jones (Drapac Professional Cycling) and today's winner Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai).