ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italian rider Andrea Guardini of Astana ProTeam won the first stage of the Tour de Langkawi 2016 in Malaysia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

№11 Guardini covered the distance in 4h 15m 57s surpassing Aussie Breton Jones of Drapac Professional Cycling.

Another Italian cyclist Andrea Palini representing Skydive Dubai came third.