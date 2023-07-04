EN
    08:20, 04 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana rider Mark Cavendish in Top 10 after Tour de France 3rd stage

    Photo: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Mark Cavendish finished 6th in the 3rd stage of Tour De France multiday race (Amorebieta-Etxano - Bayonne, 193.5km), Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Belgian rider from Alpecin-Deceuninck Jasper Philipsen became the first to cross the finish line. German cyclist Phil Bauhaus from Bahrain-Victorious finished second. Australian Kaleb Ewan from Lotto Dstny came 3rd.


