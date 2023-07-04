08:20, 04 July 2023 | GMT +6
Astana rider Mark Cavendish in Top 10 after Tour de France 3rd stage
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Mark Cavendish finished 6th in the 3rd stage of Tour De France multiday race (Amorebieta-Etxano - Bayonne, 193.5km), Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
Belgian rider from Alpecin-Deceuninck Jasper Philipsen became the first to cross the finish line. German cyclist Phil Bauhaus from Bahrain-Victorious finished second. Australian Kaleb Ewan from Lotto Dstny came 3rd.