Astana rider Nibali finishes 5th at Vuelta a Burgos 1st stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 1st stage of the Vuelta a Burgos elite professional road bicycle racing event was held in Spain on August 2, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Columbian rider Santiago Buitrago (Col) from Bahrain Victorious became the winner of the stage - 3:43:31. Portuguese rider Ruben Guerreiro from EF Education-EasyPost came second - 0:00:03. And British Tao Geoghegan Hart from INEOS Grenadiers stands third.

Rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Vincenzo Nibali finished fifth - +0:05.





Photo: sports.kz























