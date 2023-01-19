Astana rider Sanchez finishes 28th at Santos Tour Down Under 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Luis Leon Sanchez finished 28th at the 1st stage of the Santos Tour Down Under 2023 10-day cycling race being held in Australia, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Germany’s Phil Bauhaus from Bahrain-Victorious clinched the stage. Australian Caleb Ewan from UniSA-Australia and Michael Matthews from Jayco AlUla finished second and third, respectively.

Martin Laas from Astana Qazaqstan Team came 33rd, Manuele Boaro was 55th, Dmitry Gruzdev was 63rd, Fabio Felline was 90th, Leonardo Basso was 103rd and Gianni Moscon was 104th.

Photo: sports.kz