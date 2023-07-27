Astana rider Simone Velasco is 5th after Vuelta a Castilla y León 1st stage

MADRID. KAZINFORM The 2023 Vuelta a Castilla y León multiday cycling tour kicked off in Spain, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

German rider from Jayco AlUla Felix Engelhardt came 1st at the 1st stage of the event. He is followed by Italian rider Alessandro Fedeli from Q36.5. Dutch rider Alex Molenaar from Electro Hiper Europa finished 3rd.

Rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Simone Velasco came 5th.

Vuelta a Castilla y León, 1st stage

Soria — Soria. 168.9km

1. Felix Engelhardt (Germany, Jayco AlUla) — 4:01:19

2. Alessandro Fedeli (Italy, Q36.5)

3. Alex Molenaar (The Netherlands, Electro Hiper Europa)

5. Simone Velasco (Italy, Astana) — +0:08.