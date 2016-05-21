ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana ProTeam rider Vincenzo Nibali was 3rd at Stage 13 of Giro d'Italia in the Julian Alps, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Spaniard Mikel Nieve of Team Sky won the stage by covering 182 km in 4h 31min.

Coming in 2nd was Italian Giovanni Visconti of Movistar Team.

Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Team and Rafal Majka of Tinkoff Team rounded out the top 5 finishing 4th and 5th accordingly.

Jacob Fuglsang of Astana Pro Team was 11th, Italian Michele Scarponi - 22nd, Andrey Zeits - 30th, Davide Malacarne - 36th, Tanel Kangert - 38th, and Eros Capecchi - 80th.