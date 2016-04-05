Astana rider wins 1st stage of 2016 Tour of the Basque Country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana ProTeam rider won the first stage of the 2016 Tour of the Basque Country which takes place in Spain and is part of the UCI WorldTour 2016.

Luis Leon Sanchez of Astana ProTeam was the first to cross the finish line of the 144km-long Etxebarria-Markina-Xemein stage, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.



Spaniard Daniel Navarro of Cofidis came in second and Aussie Simon Gerrans of Orica-GreenEDGE claimed the third place.



Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana ProTeam finished 20th and Fabio Aru was 43rd.