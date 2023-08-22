EN
    08:53, 22 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana riders to compete in La Vuelta Ciclista a España

    Photo: @SprintCycling
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the final Grand Tour of the season – La Vuelta Ciclista a España, which will be held between 26th August and 17th September, Kazinform reports.

    Rider roster: Samuele Battistella, Fabio Felline, David De La Cruz, Joe Dombrowski, Javier Romo, Vadim Pronskiy, Luis Leon Sanchez, Andrey Zeits, the team informs on its website.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Bruno Cenghialta, Mario Manzoni, Giuseppe Martinelli.


