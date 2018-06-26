Astana riders to partake in Kazakhstan Cycling Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almost all Kazakhstani riders of Astana Pro Team will participate in this year's Kazakhstan Cycling Championship, SPORTINFORM cites the Cycling Federation of the country.

The Federation says that Astana's Alexey Lutsenko, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Andrey Zeits, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, Daniil Fominykh, Nikita Stalnov, Ruslan Tleubayev, Artyom Zakharov and Yevgeniy Gidich, as well as the best athletes of the continental cycling teams and the national team of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will compete on the road in Almaty for the right to wear the white jersey of the national champion.

The 50 km individual race and the 200 km team race will be held June 27 and July 1, respectively.