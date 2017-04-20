Astana roads need money

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana has been struggling to find money to repair half of its roads for several years now, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We need to repair about 80-90 km of roads during the maintenance period every year. However, due to financial issues we are only able to repair about 40 km. The inter-repair time is about 5 years given traffic is 7 thousand vehicles a day. Today we have an intensity around 30 thousand cars per day," Bolat Saulebaev deputy director of the Astana Department of Passenger Transport and Automobile Roads told reporters.



In the first half of the year Astana plans to carry out medium repair 42 streets or of 39 km of roads, as well as 30 thousand sq. m of sidewalks. 6.6 billion tenge were allocated for this. Work began on 15 April and will continue until June 1. In the second half of 2017, the city plans to asphalt 50 streets, including in South-East, Koktal and Okzhetpes districts.



