    19:27, 05 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana's 20th anniversary celebrations held in New Delhi

    BEIJING-NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in India has arranged a diplomatic reception to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

    Attending the reception were Indian government officials, MPs, businessmen and public figures, mass media as well as diplomats accredited in New Delhi. Ambassador of India in Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar and former Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ashok Sajjanhar were the guests of honor at the reception. The guests warmly recollected their time in Kazakhstan and shared impressions of Astana's impressive pace of development.

    nullIn his remarks at the reception Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Bulat Sarsenbayev highlighted Astana's historic milestones and lauded its role in the development of the entire country and huge contribution to strengthening international peace and security.

    A number of video clips about Astana's development were screened at the reception. Also, Nurorda folklore ensemble gave a performance to delight the guests of the event.

     null 

     

