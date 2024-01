ASTANA. KAZINFORM 24-year-old Astana Women's Team racer Arlenis Sierra won the 17th edition of La Vuelta Feminina in Costa Rica, Sports.kz reports.

Arlenis Sierra won three out of four stages, claiming the pink jersey and becoming the best in mountain classification.

Her team-mates Sofia Beggin and Sofia Bertizzolo became 5th and 6th in GC, respectively.