EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:11, 11 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana’s Battistella 4th in Tour de la Provence in France

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Samuele Battistella made a solid start at the Tour de la Provence (2.Pro) in France, which began today with a seven-kilometer-long prologue in Berre-l’Étang, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    The Astana Qazaqstan Team rider finished fourth, losing just 15 seconds to the World Champion Filippo Ganna, who won the stage.

    «Well, I am quite happy with the way the race turned out for me. This winter I worked a lot on my TT bike position and I improved a lot, so I was confident I could get a good result here. The route suited me well and I was motivated to try my best for a high place. Well, I am fourth at the end of the day and this results in my first race inspire me ahead of the entire season», said Samuele Battistella.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!