Astana's Bilbao 2nd in VueltaABurgos Stage 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Pello Bilbao took a nice second place in the fast uphill sprint in Burgos in the final of stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos started today in Spain. Astana's rider tried his best at the last short climb to the Castle of Burgos, but failed to catch the Italian Francesco Gavazzi, who became the winner, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Gavazzi started with about 250 meters to go and I was able to catch his wheel. But the final was too fast and it was impossible for me to pass him. In the end I found my speed and maybe I missed 50 meters more to win this stage. Anyway, I am pretty happy with my first day in Burgos. I feel really good and it brings me confidence. Also, the team was super strong today and the guys did absolutely great job. So, it was just the beginning of the race and I am looking forward to the next stages, said Pello Bilbao.



Stage 1 (157 km) started and finished in the city center of Burgos, while the finish was on the top of a third category climb Alto del Castillo next to the Castle of Burgos.



Astana Team did a smart race, trying to keep the leaders Pello Bilbao and Miguel Angel Lopez out of troubles as well as to control the situation in the race. In the final, the Kazakh team did a great effort on the last climb, bringing Bilbao up there in front for a sprint.



Stage 2 of the race will be held tomorrow: the peloton will ride 163 km from Beloradoc to Catrojeriz.