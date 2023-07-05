Astana’s chronicles intertwined with history of Independent Kazakhstan – Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Astana’s chronicles are closely intertwined with history of Independent Kazakhstan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday at the Anniversary Forum of Twin Cities: 25 Years of Astana-New Perspectives. New Opportunities, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev reminded participants of the forum that the capital’s move from Almaty to Astana coincided with a period full of hardships for Independent Kazakhstan as it experienced economic downturn. It was First President Nursultan Nazarbayev who made the decision to transfer the capital from Almaty to Akmola [Ed. - present-day Astana] on July 6, 1994. Akmola was officially named the capital city of the country on December 10, 1997 and renamed into Astana on May 6, 1998.

«The initiative to transfer the capital has become a smart move from the geopolitical point of view,» stressed Tokayev, adding the decision was important and historically timely.

President Tokayev also proudly reminded that the likes of Kisho Kurokawa, Norman Foster, Renato Arcetti, Manfredi Nicoletti and other world-renowned architects added their touches to the present-day architectural image of the Kazakh capital.

The Baiterek monument, the Peace and Reconciliation Palace, the Khan Shatyr shopping mall and other unique landmarks were added to the map of Astana. The Kazakh capital has earned international recognition as a cultural center thanks to the Astana Opera and Astana Ballet theaters, he said.

The Head of State added that the young capital gave a powerful impulse to the prosperity of Independent Kazakhstan paving the way for renewal and revival.