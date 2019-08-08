Astana’s Contreras takes mountain jersey in Tour de Pologne Stage 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne has been held today between Wieliczka and Bielsko-Biala with a total distance of 153.8 km. The stage has been characterized by a hilly profile with a number of short and quite steep climbs, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Astana Pro Team did an active stage with Rodrigo Contreras attacking on the longest climb of the day Przelecz Przegibek with around 30 km to go and Miguel Angel Lopez trying to anticipate the bunch sprint with an attack inside the last kilometer of the race.

In the end of the day Contreras stepped on the podium as the new leader of the mountain classification, while the race finished with a bunch uphill sprint, won by Luka Mezgec. Astana’s Ion Izagirre was 14th.

«I am happy to take this mountain jersey. It is nice to bring it to my team Astana. However, the next two days will be the most important in this race and I am ready to give my best for the team’s leaders, Miguel Angel Lopez and Ion Izagirre. But, of course, if I have any chance to fight for this jersey, I will try to defend it,» said Rodrigo Contreras.

The German rider Pascal Ackermann still leads the race, while Ion Izagirre is 20th, 24 seconds behind the leader.

Stage 6 will be held tomorrow: it will be a 160-km-long race from Zacopane to Koscielisko.