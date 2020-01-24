Astana’s De Vreese breaks away again in Santos Tour Down Under Stage 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Despite of a hilly profile in the first part of the distance, the fourth stage of 152.8 km from Norwood to Murray Bridge provided a good possibility to the sprinters to fight for a stage win. The only factor which could play a role was a crosswind, expected to blow in the final of the race. But, in fact, the wind was not strong enough to create echelons and, finally, everything ended with a bunch sprint won by the Australian Caleb Ewan, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

The most competitive rider of stage 2 Laurens De Vreese once again became a part of a breakaway group of 5 riders, who went away after the intermediate sprint has been played out. Having a maximal gap over 3 minutes, the breakaway stayed clear away until the last 27 km, when it was caught back by the peloton.

Laurens De Vreese showed himself very well in the break, attacking and fighting for the mountain points. Spending another good and aggressive day, the Astana rider once again won the most competitive rider award (red number). Later, in the final De Vreese and Manuele Boaro were involved in a crash, but, fortunately, both could avoid any serious injuries.

«Not counting the crash, the day went very well. The breakaway didn't let go for a long time, but then, finally, we managed to break away. I tried to spend the stage actively, and it was nice to get back on the podium and get the red number of the most competitive rider of the day. After they caught us back, I tried to help the team, as the final was very nervous and dangerous. Unfortunately, in a moment one of the riders fell down in front of us, so Manuele and me we couldn't avoid crashing down. But, fortunately, everything is ok,» said Laurens De Vreese.

The Australian Richie Porte still leads the general classification, while Astana’s Luis Leon Sanchez is on 23rd position, 37 seconds behind.

Stage 5 of the Santos Tour Down Under will be held tomorrow: 149.1 km from Glenelg to Victor Harbor.