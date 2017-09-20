Astana's economic model resembles those of Singapore and Dubai - mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev thinks that Astana's economic model resembles those of Singapore and Dubai.

At the session of the city maslikhat dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of Astana city over the past 8 months, mayor Issekeshev said that Astana authorities have examined experience of many cities.



"In general, our economic model resembles those of Singapore and Dubai, the global cities and centers of macroregions, i.e. Dubai for the Middle East and Singapore for Southeast Asia. Given that the Kazakh capital hosted EXPO-2017 and has the necessary infrastructure in place, including an airport, a railway station, and hotels, Astana can become the global city of Eurasian macroregion, the capital of Eurasia, the center of congresses and exhibitions," he stressed.



In his words, the Astana city administration has named 10 sectors that will help boost economic growth, develop entrepreneurship and create workplaces. Some 50,000 new jobs are expected to be created in the city by 2020. This year, according to Issekeshev, 18,000 workplaces will be created.