Astana's energy. Day by day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Being one of the youngest capitals in the world, Astana attracts massive attention from tourists and a lot of media attention. Named the City of Peace by UNESCO more than a decade ago, the Kazakh capital is situated in the heart of Eurasia.

Over the past decade Astana has built up its reputation by hosting high-profile events, including the historic OSCE Summit that brought together 38 heads of state and government, the SCO Summit, the conference of leaders of 57 Islamic countries and many more. It became home to many international forums and conferences, including the Astana Economic Forum and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, making it the first and only capital city open to inter-faith dialogue.



Astana also gathered athletes from 26 countries for the 2011 Asian Winter Games. It should be noted that over one billion people followed the games in the Kazakh capital.



But at the moment the city is getting ready to host probably one of the most ambitious and grandiose events in its history in less than a year - the International specialized exhibition Expo 2017. Astana will be the first city in the post-Soviet space and in Central Asia to do so. Soon, over 100 countries of the world will open their unique pavilions at the Expo town. No wonder, dozens of international experts and politicians give ample praises to Astana as its face is changing little-by-little every day on the threshold of the Expo event.



Special credit should be given to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who made the decision to shift the capital from Almaty to Astana almost 20 years ago, putting Astana on the global map and changing its fate and the fate of the people who live here forever.



In the very beginning of January then-akim (mayor) of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov lauded President Nazarbayev for making Astana internationally renowned while extending his congratulations to residents of the Kazakh capital on the occasion of New Year 2016.



Mr. Dzhaksybekov noted that the year 2015 was positive and successful for Astana. Important objectives on improvement of the city's socio-economic development were implemented.



"Great achievements and victories are ahead! I am confident that together we will reach more impressive results. From the bottom of my heart I wish you and your loved ones strong health, wellbeing and prosperity!" he added.



Adilbek Dzhaksybekov's congratulations were not the only positive news on New Year's Eve. The same day it was revealed that 30 newborns came into this world on New Year's night in Astana.

17 boys and 13 girls were born in Astana maternity hospitals between 00:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on January 1. The majority of the babies (18) were born at the Municipal Maternity Hospital No. 1 - 10 boys and 8 girls. It was noted that last year Astana welcomed 68 newborns, while across Kazakhstan this figure made 820.

It is worth mentioning that Astana is experiencing a baby boom lately. The more babies are born in the country, the more housing and apartment complexes Kazakhstan needs.

In January it was announced that 2,500 new apartments were expected to be built under governmental programs in Astana in 2016. The construction of eight apartment complexes with 1,758 flats (96,550 square meters) will be continued in Astana under the Regions' Development Program in 2016.



Two residential complexes in Saraishyk and Tlendiyev streets will be also put into commission under the 2008-2010 Governmental Program of Housing Construction Development. The first complex has 310 apartments with the area of 21,800 square meters. The second one consists of 62 flats with the area of 3,200 square meters.



It was revealed that rental housing would be developed this year as well. Astana authorities planned to build three apartment complexes under the rental housing program. The first block of flats is located in Yugo-Vostok (South-East) district of the city. It has 217 flats covering the area of 14,400 square meters. The second apartment complex in the same district has 95 apartments with the total area of 5,100 square meters. And the third apartment complex is located in Koktal suburb. It consists of 292 apartments which cover the area of 16,300 square meters.



Kazinform was told that a number of new social facilities would be commissioned in the Kazakh capital in 2016 as well. Thus, a secondary school for 600 children, two vocational schools for 800 students, and a boarding school for 375 kids will be put into commission.



The city will also commission a specialized sanatorium preschool center for 240 children near the village Koktal-2 and an extension to "Ryabinka" kindergarten.



Moving onto other news: in early January the National Academic Library in Astana marked the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence with an Exposition "Kazakhstan in New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development."



The Exposition consisted of four sections which included books and electronic resources from the Library's fund.



The first section entitled "25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence" provided in-depth information about the history of formation of independent Kazakhstan and development of its statehood.



The second section "The Land of the Great Steppe - Eternal Country" revealed the national and patriotic idea of President Nursultan Nazarbayev "Mangilik Yel - Eternal Country". This section also exhibited literature about the activities of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.



The third section familiarized the visitors with the activity of the First President of Kazakhstan. Called "The Leader's Way is the Country's Way", it displayed the books by the President and about the President.



The fourth section was devoted to the Expo 2017 event and showcased books about the history of Astana as well as information about the oncoming Expo 2017 exhibition.



More than 400 books were displayed at the Exposition which was expected to run throughout the year.



According to organizers of the event, the Exposition was a part of cultural and historical activities of the National Academic Library dedicated to celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.



In January it was also revealed that nine athletes from Astana earned Olympic licenses for the upcoming 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Licenses went to Vassily Levit and the captain of the national boxing team Daniyar Yeleussinov. Florida Menyanova earned the license in athletics, while Yelena Potapenko - in modern pentathlon. Three athletes won rowing and canoeing licenses - Inna Klinova, Zoya Ananchenko and Oleg Tokarnitsky. Doszhan Kartikov and Almat Kebispayev managed to win two licenses in Greco-Roman wrestling.

To make sport and healthy lifestyle more popular among young people of Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest martial arts academy opened in Astana in early January.



"Our [Academy] offers a variety of the most popular martial arts," said Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Federation of Kazakhstan Aidar Makhmetov. "We have established an all-purpose academy - that's what makes us special. There is no need to look for an ‘octagon' or a boxing ring, no need to feel torn apart. We have punching bags, Cross Fit gear all under one roof. In due time, the academy will become the centre of trainings for professional fighters in order to take part in big competitions of national and international scope. We want to bring up Kazakh champions, batyrs so they would represent our country with dignity. At the same time, we will also set up favourable terms to train youth."



Makhmetov announced that the academy would offer training in martial arts, such as grappling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA), Thai boxing, judo, karate, Cross Fit and yoga and, as the main feature of the 850-square-metre facility, it would offer a professional octagon ring for hosting MMA fights.



"We ordered the mats for our octagon and the ring from Europe," said President of the Academy Kanat Alin. "As for the construction itself - we ordered it in Astana. To lift the interest in our trainings, we are planning to host master classes with world-class fighters."



It was noted that the academy's capacity was 900 pupils per month.



In early January it was announced that a new web portal 100kadam.kz launched in Kazakhstan would follow the process of the implementation of the five institutional reforms and the "The Plan of the Nation - 100 specific steps".

According to its creators, the new web portal provides necessary information on the implementation of 5 institutional reforms announced by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and "The Plan of the Nation - 100 specific steps". The draft of the project was developed by the Committee of Information, Communications and Information under the Ministry for Investment and Development, JSC "KazContent", and JSC "National Information Technologies".

The Astana city administration vowed to implement aforementioned five institutional reforms put forward by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev at the meeting chaired by then-akim (mayor) of the city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov in early January. At the meeting, its participants defined the key areas of focus in 2016, including the aforementioned reforms.

Since January all employees of the city administration were governed by the new laws on civil service and anti-corruption as well as the new code of ethics that became effective on January 1, 2016. The laws were adopted within the framework of the first reform aimed at improving efficiency of government apparatus. The new local police service which numbers nearly 1,500 police officers was established on January 1 in Astana. Headed by colonel Bakhytzhan Malybayev, it is responsible for keeping the public order and protecting the population of the city.

At the meeting mayor Dzhaksybekov stressed that the main goal of the Astana city administration was to raise the effectiveness of municipal services and preserve socioeconomic indicators of the Kazakh capital at the same level.

The same day President of Kazakhstan received Speaker of Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kabibulla Dzhakupov. During the meeting the sides discussed the main directions of the chamber's activity.

Despite the fact that the Head of State praised the fruitful work of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on the implementation of five institutional reforms, a couple of days later the Majilis deputies put forward an initiative to dissolve the chamber and hold early parliamentary elections in March 2016.

It was MP Vladislav Kosarev, member of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan, who read out the initiative at the joint briefing with the participation of all factions of the chamber.

Speaking of the upcoming Expo 2017 event, hotels, beauty shops, SPA centers, dry-cleaners and other enterprises of Astana submitted more than 50 applications for "Recommended by Expo 2017" program. Out of 50, 15 applications were revised and assessed in January.

It should be noted that the "Recommended by Expo 2017" program was launched in the capital city in autumn 2015. The purpose of the program was to upgrade quality of the services rendered in the city as part of preparation for the oncoming Expo 2017 exhibition and to develop the city's tourism sector. The organizers of the project are the Astana city administration and NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC.

One of the partners of NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC, Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC announced the appointment of a new managing director in January.



Chairman of the fund Umirzak Shukeyev appointed Baljeet Kaur as managing director of the company. Presently, she is responsible for strategy and portfolio of investments of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna". Ms. Grewal boasts broad experience in economic and capital market research, investment banking and Islamic markets. According to Bloomberg, Ms. Grewal was formerly the Head of Investment Banking Research at Maybank Group, Malaysia. Prior to that, she was attached to ABN AMRO Bank and Deutsche Bank, London, with experiences ranging from credit structuring, loan syndication and economic and capital market research. She has extensive experience in investment banking, having participated in notable Islamic fund raising transactions in Asia and the Middle East as well as in strategic planning and execution of investment banking organizational change. Currently, she has even undertaken research in Islamic finance with a principal focus on debt capital markets and Sukuks in emerging markets. Ms. Grewal is a Vice Chairman of KFH Research Ltd. She was the recipient of the prestigious Sheikh Rashid al-Makhtoum Award for Regional Contribution to Islamic Finance in Asia 2006, as well as numerous accolades honouring women in Islamic finance. Ms. Grewal is also a regular speaker on Islamic Finance at University of Cambridge, UK. She has written and published numerous articles and papers on developing economies and debt markets, Islamic debt structures and South East Asian economies; and has addressed numerous international Islamic conferences and forums. Ms. Grewal has a 1st Class Honours degree in International Economics from the University of Hertfordshire and an MBA from University of Cambridge, UK.



Additionally, Yelena Bakhmutova was appointed to the position of managing director of finance and operations; Berik Beisengaliyev transferred to the position of managing director for asset optimization; Adamas Ilkyavichyus became managing director of transformation and special projects; Darkhan Kaletayev appointed managing director on cooperation with the government and communications; Ulan Tazhibayev appointed managing director of human resources management; Yerzhan Tutkushev appointed co-managing director of the development of new industries.



From business to cultural news: world-famous Italian director Lorenzo Amato announced in January he would stage Giacomo Puccini's "Madama Butterfly" at Astana Opera Theatre in 2016.



112 years passed since the opera was premiered at Milan's La Scala Theatre. Lorenzo Amato said that such masterpiece as "Madam Butterfly" had no age and the force of music and dramaturgy remained actual up till now.



Amato's fellow countryman Vincenzo Nibali who is part of Astana ProTeam was getting ready for Tour de San Luis, one of the most important cycling races in San Luis Province, Argentina in January.



The race included seven stages on roads of Argentina, which were held from January 18 through January 24. That race was the first one for Astana cycling team this season.



"This is going to be my first race this season. I, obviously, want to have a good start. It will be the sixth time I participate in this race, and I have good memories about this race. I had my moments of success here in 2010," the Italian rider and the captain of the Kazakhstani team said ahead of the race.



Nibali finished in 14th place overall at the Tour de San Luis.



Other sports news from January included HC Barys defeating Dinamo Minsk in a convincing home win as part of the KHL regular season. The Astana-based club downed the visitors 4:2 on January 19.

The first period of the match in the Kazakh capital was goalless. The hosts didn't get the first goal until the very beginning of the second period when defenseman Kevin Dallman managed to put Barys on the scoreboard. His teammate Maksim Khudyakov fired a precise shot in the 29th minute that the Dinamo goalie couldn't keep out. However, Paul Szczechura pulled one back for the visitors four minutes later.



Dustin Boyd potted one more goal for Barys seconds later giving it a 3:1 lead. In the third period Barys captain Brandon Bochenski blitzed the Dinamo net and scored a goal in the 45th minute. Dinamo forward Ryan Vesce outplayed Barys goalie Jan Laco in the 50th minute netting the second goal for the visitors.



Unfortunately, Barys failed to reach the KHL play-offs this year. We'll see if the upcoming season will be more successful for the home team.



Moving on to some statistical news - in January it was announced that 530 foreigners became nationals of Kazakhstan in 2015. More than 600 foreigners received permanent residence. The number of people temporarily registered in the Migration Police Office of Astana city rose by 25%.



It should be noted that over 2,000 foreigners were deported from Kazakhstan by the decision of the municipal courts. About 80 employers were brought to administrative responsibility for violation of the rules of hiring foreigners.



In January it was also revealed that 150 criminal cases were launched last year for willful breach of the migration law. 23 of them were launched for illegal crossing of the state border and 127 ones - for non-fulfillment of the courts' decisions on deportation.



In late January Kazakhstan and Slovakia signed the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Slovak Republic on mutual protection of secret information. The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in Astana.

The signing of the document allowed the two countries to intensify the exchange of information in the interests of national security and expand the international treaty framework. During the meeting after the ceremony Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic to Kazakhstan Peter Juza discussed the current state and issues related to the development of Kazakh-Slovak cooperation. The parties confirmed mutual interest in strengthening the existing friendly ties. Kazakhstan traditionally considers Slovakia a reliable political and economic partner as well as a friendly country in Central and Eastern Europe region and in the European Union in general.



From foreign police to sports news - in late January the Kazakh capital welcomed the first stage of Samuryk-2016 Winter Rally Sprint. 22 athletes from the cities of Almaty, Kokshetau, Pavlodar, Karaganda and other regions participated in the competition. It is worth mentioning that the event was held for the 42nd time.



In late January Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chairman of the Board of NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC, announced he would submit a proposal on optimization of the Expo town construction totaling several billion tenge for the consideration of the President at the meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev. Earlier, the Head of State approved the proposal on optimization of the construction totaling 78 billion tenge.



A day later it was revealed that guides working in Astana can become members of "Recommended by Expo 2017" Program. The sitting of the working group on inclusion of guides into the program of partnership of Astana "Recommended by Expo-2017" took place in Astana.



The main purpose of the program on giving the status of a partner to Astana guides is increasing the quality of rendered services in terms of providing information. The implementation of the program will allow foreign guests of the capital city of Kazakhstan to receive all the necessary information about Astana and Kazakhstan from the guides meeting all the international standards.



"The status of a partner guarantees that a guide provides maximum high-quality information. We will compile a unified register of guides meeting the requirements within the framework of the program", representative of "Astana Convention Bureau" LLC Ainur Zhanabilova said.



Upon completion of the discussion the participants of the working group, organizers of "Recommended by Expo 2017" Program, representatives of tourist sphere, education and cultural organizations of the capital city of Kazakhstan developed the requirements for evaluation of guides. These requirements were considered by the commission of "Recommended by Expo 2017" Program.



Other news related to the Expo 2017 topic was the election of Rector of the L. Gumilyov Eurasian National University Yerlan Sydykov as chairman of the Public Council of NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC. His candidature was approved unanimously by all members of the Public Council at its first sitting in late January.



Well-known Kazakhstani journalist Artur Platonov lauded the results of the election and said that ‘Mr. Sydykov is an outstanding public and political figure'.



In turn, Chairman of the Board of NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov added that Yerlan Sydykov was a well-known person in the country and that the Public Council made the right choice.



At the sitting of the Public Council Yessimov also announced that Kazakhstani companies received orders from NC Astana Expo 2017 Company worth KZT 32.3 billion in the last five months.



Yessimov said that the company wants all Kazakhstani companies and producers to participate in the construction of Expo facilities. "We think that the Expo is one of the projects that support the business sphere in the country during the crisis. Now, all the regions of the country are participating in the Expo construction," Yessimov noted at the sitting.



According to him, NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC signed cooperation memorandums with all the regions of the country and Astana and Almaty cities as well.



"243 Kazakhstani companies were involved in the Expo construction over the last 5 months. They received orders totaling KZT 32.3 billion," said Yessimov, adding that the company will continue to work in this direction in the future.



The same day it was revealed that over 2,000 people were expected to attend the 17th Extraordinary Congress of the Nur Otan People's Democratic Party in Astana in late January.



The Leader of the Party signed a resolution to hold the 17th Congress of the Party on January 29 at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

The meeting was expected to approve the list of candidates for the deputies at the spring parliamentary elections. The congress was also believed to adopt Nur Otan's pre-election program, which contained the main areas of the Party's activities for the coming five-year period till 2021 on implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan, Kazakhstan-2050 Development Strategy and the New economic police Nurly Zhol.



The delegates, heads of governmental agencies, national holdings, representatives of community, culture and sport figures, representatives of diplomatic corps, NGOs and youth organizations, mass media were expected to attend the Congress.



Ahead of the Congress, then-First Deputy Chairman of the Party Askar Myrzakhmetov held the extended meeting of the Political Council of the Party where its members discussed the draft pre-election program of the Party, the agenda of the Congress as well as the issues related to the Party's participation in election campaign.



The same day Alikhan Baimenov, head of the committee of the Astana's Regional Hub of Civil Service, met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne in Astana.

At the meeting, Baimenov familiarized the Ambassador with the main directions of the activity of the hub and emphasized that presently the hub included 32 member-states including the OECD, CIS, Central Asia and ASEAN countries. "The expansion of the geography of the organization demonstrates the increasing necessity of the reforms in the civil service sphere," he said at the meeting.



The sides also discussed the issues of future development of bilateral relations and the participation of the French Ambassador in the work of the international conference of the hub which is dedicated to the 3rd anniversary of the organization.

In turn, F. Etienne thanked Alikhan Baimenov for the meeting and noted the importance of development of future cooperation between the regional hub and France.

Kazakhstani undefeated middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin made headlines of Kazakhstani mass media by arriving in Astana in late January.

In the Kazakh capital Golovkin held the joint press conference with representatives of Tsenabank JSC to reveal the details of its new PR campaign. Earlier the bank named the middleweight champion its newest spokesman.

At the press conference Golovkin also hinted that there was a great possibility to arrange a big fight in Astana.

"Organizing a fight in Astana? I would be glad to fight here. It does not exactly mean having to fight here, it could be just organization of a big professional boxing show. It would be great to show what professional boxing is to Astana," Golovkin said answering journalists' questions. He also stressed that such a show would be new to Kazakhstan. "We are specialists in the sphere of professional boxing. We'd like to arrange a big event in Kazakhstan," he added.



The next day after Gennady Golovkin arrived in the Kazakh capital, Astana hosted the 17th Congress of the Nur Otan Party. Participating in the Congress was President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Then-akim (mayor) of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, who also attended the Congress, specified that own expenses of the capital city grew 29 times since 1997 and made 200 billion tenge.



"Such project as Astana is a golden moment of our history. Astana is the city the entire nation is proud of and the guests admire. The GDP of Astana has grown more than 156 times and reached the unprecedented level," the mayor said.



According to him, the volume of investments of Astana grew 40 times over the recent years. In 2015, it was at the level of 773 billion tenge.



At the Congress, Mr. Dzhaksybekov also called Astana the city with zero unemployment. "Astana has become a city of universal labour.

There are thousands of jobs created in Astana for many people living here and coming here for work. In fact, we can talk about zero unemployment. The number of registered unemployed makes about two thousand people," said Dzhaksybekov, adding that the population of the city would soon reach one million.



According to him, the registered unemployed people in the capital city are offered training courses and involved in public works year round.



He also noted that small and medium business ensure more than a half of Astana's GDP. "The state-of-the-nation address "Kazakhstan Development Strategy 2050" says that the share of the small and medium business has to be at least 50% in every region's GDP by the middle of the century. I would like to point out that the share of small and medium business in the GDP of Astana reached 61% as of today," the mayor of Astana said addressing the President.

On the last days of January two web portals Ottawalife and EdgeKz posted articles about the Kazakh capital. The first one published by the Canadian source was about the upcoming Expo 2017 event. It said that Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, invited the whole world to attend Expo 2017 in Astana, one of the world's most modern and green cities.



According to the article, the Expo 2017 global gathering will showcase developments from around the world in the field of green, renewable and sustainable energy. Expo 2017 will place Astana, Kazakhstan in the international spotlight for three months from June 10 to September 20, 2017. During the world-class event, Kazakhstan will host delegations from over 100 countries, and will showcase cutting-edge green energy and sustainability technologies that could provide solutions to energy issues around the world. It will draw three to five million visitors, which would make it the largest international gathering of its kind for both Kazakhstan and Central Asia.



The author of the article says that Kazakhstan is a major producer of non-renewable energy sources, but it has been using the profits from these successful ventures to transition to a "green" economy. Expo 2017 is expected to increase foreign investment, international trade and tourism in the country and raise its international profile, making it one of the most influential states in Central Asia.



"Future energy is one of the most universal discussions of our time, which is why we have chosen it as the central theme for Expo 2017. The Future Energy Forum will attract the world's leading experts in green energy, renewables, green technologies and science-related matters.

Organizers hope the Future Energy Forum will be the nexus to establish cooperation between international governments, social and business structures and academic communities, including universities, academic institutes, research centers, public foundations and NGOs," Ottawalife quoted Roman Vassilenko, then-Chairman of the Committee for International Information of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan, as saying.



EdgeKz web portal also dedicated its article to Astana, but it was about its younger generation and their obsession with the new form of art - tattoos. Young and talented tattoo artists from Astana and Almaty recently shared their experiences, views, plans and opinions on the country's ink future with EdgeKz.



Tattoos are becoming a usual thing in Kazakh life - it is hard to surprise anyone with the body parts one may choose to ink. Although the industry is still new in the state, the art form is winning the hearts of Kazakh youth.



The article tells the story of two artists Ruslan Batyrbayev and Mikhail Kogut who opened Tattoo Skull Studio in October last year in the center of the capital. Today the studio claims to be Astana's unique place to get your body inked.



According to the article, the artists come from different Kazakh cities - Karaganda and Uralsk, respectively, and had encounters in their hometowns before deciding to run their own business.



Batyrbayev, who practiced law for six years, became interested in the art in 2011 when he saw a girl with a coloured tattoo. Later, he attempted to make tattoos by himself; although he did not have any special professional art education, but had been drawing since he was three. Batyrbayev advanced to professional tattooing in 2012 after returning from the Novossibirsk tattoo festival in Russia, which according to him "opened his eyes." It was also the time when he got his first ink and now has around 10 percent of his body covered with different drawings.



As for Kogut, his fascination with tattoos began in the army, according to the author of the article. After returning home, he decided to try the art of professional tattooing and ordered special equipment. Although he is a graduate of college and art school, Kogut realized he needed to improve his skills with additional study. He later moved to Uralsk, where he became an artist at one of the local studios in 2012.



The article also mentioned Ruslan Apridonidze who is an artist at the studio. After getting his two first tattoos, he thought he could attempt the art form. He is also a graduate of the art school and has been involved in the industry since 2014.



Tattoo Skull has three additional artists who recently started their careers. Batyrbayev, Kogut and Apridonidze help them master their skills. Each person at the studio works in a different style which they choose according to what they like. Batyrbayev loves realistic freehand tattoos and Kogut enjoys working with photos, sometimes making a collage from several pictures. Apridonidze added realism is the closest style to him as well, but he is still searching for his own design.



The artists noted there is a moment one reaches in conversation with tattooed people, the rules of courtesy in some way. As they say, it is somewhat unethical to ask people the meaning of their tattoos. When asked why people get tattoos, the team answered that every person has a different reason.



The month of February in Astana was filled with various events. For instance, in the very beginning of the month the Kazakh capital hosted the flash mob dated to the World Cancer Day. Entitled "We can! I can!", it was organized to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

The entire staff of the Astana oncological center participated in the event. Besides, head of the Astana Oncological Center Mukhtar Tuleutayev held the press conference the same day to answer the questions about cancer and its treatment. Founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 around the world.

In early February it was announced that the new aviation-technical center would be launched in Astana. Kazakhstan Aviation Industry LLP and Air Defense Forces of Kazakhstan established the first multi-functional enterprise on assembly, repair and technical maintenance of aircrafts and aviation equipment.



The aviation-technical center that was launched several months later occupies the territory of more than 6,000 meters. The presentation of the new center took place at the KADEX-2016 International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment in June 2016.



Presently, the center maintains and repairs the equipment of the Kazakhstan Air Defense Forces. The center also maintains SU-30 battle planes and S-295, AN-26 and AN-72 military-transport aircrafts. It is staffed with technical specialists who have undergone special training.



Another event in early February brought together representatives of the Secretariat of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, President's Office, Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development, Ministry of Culture and Sport, Ministry of Civil Service, Union of Writers in the Kazakh capital.



They all convened for the seminar entitled "Strengthening of the Kazakh identity and unity: tasks and technologies of implementation of the National Plan "100 steps".



The new tasks were explained at the seminar and priorities of the state policy were determined. Besides, the participants gave consideration to the tasks on formation of the nationwide unity and identity outlined within the National Plan "100 specific steps". The issues of the interaction between the state bodies and the civil sector in terms of ensuring the nationwide unity and identity were discussed as well.



A day later the Ak Zhol Party held the Doors Open Day for the citizens of Kazakhstan. Member of the Ak Zhol Party Nurlan Zhazylbekov said it was a good tradition for the party to hold the doors open days on a regular basis.



"Most of the people who come to the offices of the party are from rural areas and members of the party help them solve their problems. The offices of the party are open for everybody on the Doors Open Day," he said.



According to Zhazylbekov, people who came to the offices of the Ak Zhol Party that day mainly asked to help them solve housing issues, refinancing of housing mortgages and other social issues.



Moving onto foreign policy news - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu paid a visit to Astana in early February. One of the highlights of his visit was the attendance of the International Turkic Academy in the Kazakh capital. The Turkish official highly praised the work of the Academy and thanked its employees for active research work.



The Head of Government of Turkey also visited the museum of the Academy and left his wishes in the guest book. Additionally, the Turkish Prime Minister familiarized with the book stock of the Academy and, then, took part in the meeting with the public figures and scientists of Kazakhstan.



During Davutoglu's visit to the Academy, its President Darkhan Kydyrgali and well-known public figure Myrzatai Zholdasbekov delivered speeches of welcome. In his speech Zholdasbekov also noted the importance of the meeting for the future cooperation between the peoples of both countries.



Davutoglu, in turn, drew attention to common Turkic roots of both countries and noted that every visit to Kazakhstan was a special event for him.



At the Academy, he was presented with Kazakh traditional chapan, books prepared by the Academy and the replica of kobyz found during the expedition to the Altai Mountains.



It is worth mentioning that deputy prime minister of Turkey, ministers, heads of international organizations, rectors and heads of different mass media, public figures and well-known scientists took part in the event.



UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP Shamshad Akhtar was the second high-ranking guest who paid a visit to Astana in early February. During her visit to the Kazakh capital, she met with Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov.

The meeting focused on the intensification of cooperation between Kazakhstan and ESCAP. Thus, in order to strengthen regional sustainable development efforts of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in 2014 Kazakhstan with the assistance of ESCAP extended support to 12 countries in the Pacific region to promote biogas-based renewable energy. In addition, last year the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and ESCAP signed a memorandum on the joint implementation of sustainable development priorities within the Green Bridge Partnership Program.



The parties also debated the implementation of the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to establish an international UN center for the development of "green technologies and investment projects" in Astana based on the infrastructure of Expo 2017.



At the meeting, Minister Idrissov stressed he was convinced that the participation of ESCAP and its member states in the International specialized exhibition Expo 2017 in Astana would make a significant contribution to solving the problem of global climate change, which is one of the key conditions for sustainable development, poverty reduction and ensuring socio-economic well-being of all countries in the region.



The topic of Expo 2017 was brought up by then-akim (mayor) of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov at the enlarged sitting of the department of state revenue of Astana in early February. At the sitting he announced that the number of tourists who would come to Expo 2017 may exceed five million.

"The Expo is a difficult test for our people. We have never had anything like this before. This event will last 90 days and 5 million people are expected to come to Astana. We had a meeting with Chairman of the Board of NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov, and considered the forecasts that show that the number of tourists will be greater than expected," Dzhaksybekov noted.



He also stressed that the city administration would do its best to render services at a high level to all the people living and coming to Astana.

Dzhaksybekov didn't rule out that food prices may increase in Astana during the Expo 2017 event. In his words, during the exhibition the demand for food products will increase sharply.



"We will also have to minimize the logistics problems, so the prices remained at the same level. However, if the demand goes up significantly, the prices may follow. It is possible"" the then-mayor said.



He revealed that the talks were underway with suppliers and manufacturers from the neighboring regions. "We have to increase our potential in this sphere, because we still have the issues to address in this regard," Dzhaksybekov added.



At the sitting of the department of state revenue of Astana, then-mayor Dzhaksybekov also announced that the Kazakh capital donated over KZT 850 billion to the national budget in 2015.



"Astana became one of the main donors to the national budget. The volume of the income to the national budget made over KZT 850 billion. The own income of Astana now stands at KZT 200 billion," he noted.



Dzhaksybekov added that 90% of the income of the local budget was formed by taxes. "The adopted plan on mobilization of the income of the capital city played an important part. We earmarked money to address urgent tasks in the social sphere, healthcare, education, construction of roads and housing utilities," he said.



At the sitting, Dzhaksybekov added he was confident that Astana was the leader of the country because of the development of small and medium-sized business, investments in transport and logistics and development of high technologies.



"61% of the budget of our city is formed by small and medium-sized business. We have to continue to increase this figure. However, this figure is at the level of 20-30% in many regions. We had a task to have 50% by 2020. Nevertheless, it is not time to rest on laurels, we have to continue to work," he said in conclusion.



After the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, voted for its voluntary dissolution in January, Astana and the rest of the country started getting ready for snap parliamentary election scheduled for March.

In early February Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Turgankulov positively assessed the work of the election commission based in Astana. Its members prepared a detailed report on the work of the commission and presented it to Mr. Turgankulov.

He, in turn, commended the commission, saying that it had always done a good job. The report gave him confidence that the election would go well in March.

It is no secret that the world of Kazakhstani sport was rocked by doping scandals in 2015 and 2016 as well. To this end, the independent anti-doping commission was established in the Kazakh capital Astana in mid February.



The institution was created on the initiative of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Kazinform was told that the Commission included representatives of various departments, non-governmental organizations and sports organizations. It is responsible for the current review of the National Anti-Doping Center and the anti-doping laboratory in Almaty, and mechanisms of their interaction with international anti-doping movements. The Kazakhstan Independent Commission works in full cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Back on the topic of Expo 2017, in mid February some of the hotels and restaurants based in Astana were granted the coveted status "Recommended by Expo 2017". They were approved within the program of partnership "Recommended by Expo 2017".



The official ceremony of awarding certificates and signs to the first participants of the Program of partnership "Recommended by Expo 2017" was held in the capital city.



The ceremony brought together then-deputy mayor of Astana Nurali Aliyev, representatives of "Astana Convention Bureau" LLP and heads of different hotels of Astana and representatives of other service providing organizations.



Nurali Aliyev noted that it was very important to render high-quality services during the Expo event.



The status of "Golden partner of Astana" was awarded to Soluxe Hotel Astana, Radisson Hotel Astana, Astana Mariott Hotell and Korean House restaurant.



Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Astana received the sign "Silver partner". Ibis Hotel Astana, Grand Park Esil Astana Hotel and Duman Hotel won in the category "Bronze partner". Confectionary "Peshnan" received "Partner of Astana" certificate.



It should be noted that the official partners of Astana were entitled to post their brands on the websites of the Astana city administration, NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC, "Astana Convention Bureau" LLP, etc.



In mid February it was announced that the Second Meeting of international participants of Expo 2017 was scheduled to take place in Astana that month.



The two-day meeting was expected to bring together over 200 delegates from the countries that officially confirmed their participation in the Expo 2017 event. At the meeting, participants were to assess the work done so far and define further steps in preparations for the grandiose event.

Then-member of the Kazakh Senate Olga Perepechina declared a couple of days later that profits from the Expo event would total €300 million. "Holding of the Expo 2017 will be profitable for Astana. The Kazakh capital will make at least €300 million thanks to sponsorship, selling of tickets, organization of catering services and rendering of other types of services," she said in mid February.



Ms Perepechina also noted that the upcoming exhibition in Astana will be a good impetus for the development of Kazakhstan's tourist sector in general. She also added that the construction of all Expo facilities in Astana would be finished in autumn.



JSC "Center for International Programs" broke the exciting news in the middle of February about the opening of the Bolashak language school in Astana. 60 Bolashak scholarship recipients started training at the school in February.



The opening ceremony of the school was attended by the President of JSC "Center for International Programs" Gani Nygymetov, British Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dr. Carolyn Browne, Director of the British Council in Kazakhstan Jim Buttery, the language school's staff and scholars.



The British Council is the main partner of the school. The new school offers new English language learning format "6 + 6". Recall that the official opening ceremony of the first Bolashak language school in the city of Almaty took place back in October 2015 on the basis of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.



In February, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received eminent writer and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov in the Akorda presidential residence.



During the meeting, the sides discussed the key areas of Kazakhstan's activities in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Utmost attention was paid to the preparations for the upcoming events within the framework of the 25th anniversary of Nursultan Nazarbayev's decree on Semipalatinsk nuclear test site closure.



The Head of State stressed the importance of promoting the principles of peace and security at the international level.



In turn, Olzhas Suleimenov drew attention to the need to combine efforts of government bodies and non-governmental organizations in the global anti-nuclear movement.



Moving on to sports news: In February, Amanbek Kulchikov was appointed the new executive director of the Presidential Professional Sports Club "Astana".



Prior to the appointment, Mr. Kulchikov held the post of Vice President - General Secretary of the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation.



It is worth mentioning that founders of the club decided to abolish the post of general director.



The Presidential Professional Sports Club "Astana" was founded by the Astana city administration and Samruk Kazyna Trust.



In February two officials from Astana - then-deputy akim (mayor) Nuraly Aliyev and head of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on different occasions.

Aliyev attended one of the Kazakhstan-UAE Business Forums in Abu Dhabi organized by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Astana city administration.

He and First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber H.E. Ebraheem Mahmood Mohamed Al Mahmood took the floor at the event to greet its participants. Within the framework of the forum Kazakhstani entrepreneurs established direct business contacts with potential investors from the UAE.



The first Kazakhstan-UAE Business Forum was held on October 28, 2015 in Astana on the initiative of the Kazakh embassy in the UAE. The UAE was represented by a high-profile delegation led by Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber H.E. Mohamed Thani Murshed Grannam Al Rumaithi and consisting of representatives of Aldar Properties, Trillion General Trading, Zahira, Agthia, Emirates Post, Mawasim Holidays and other companies. At the forum, the Kazakhstani and UAE businessmen exchanged ideas and discussed promising areas of mutually profitable cooperation.



The UAE delegation also visited facilities in the Astana Industrial Park and participated in the VI International Investment Forum AstanaInvest-2015.



Presently, Kazakhstan is trying to attract Arab investment into its industrial and innovative projects in the conditions of global turbulence and expand commercial ties with the UAE.



It is worth mentioning that the Kazakh embassy in the United Arab Emirates and our Consulate General in Dubai revealed their plans to hold four business forums in the UAE in total.



As for Kairat Kelimbetov, he visited Abu Dhabi in order to meet with Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre Essa Kazim.



At the meeting, the sides outlined specific measures on boosting mutually beneficial cooperation. Then, Kelimbetov held a meeting with Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, the Executive Director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai - ICD and Chairman of the Dubai Islamic Bank.



In his Address to the Nation President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of attraction of private investment. "We have to create a favorable environment for attraction of investment. This year, we made a decision on establishment of the Astana International Financial Center, which is set to become a regional hub in the sphere of Islamic financing, private banking and reinsurance," N. Nazarbayev stressed in his address.



In order to ensure fulfillment of the given instructions, Kairat Kelimbetov held these meetings in the UAE. The expected results of the meetings were investment and consultative participation of the UAE in the establishment of the Astana International Financial Center in Kazakhstan.



Among other things, in February Astana was fighting unemployment with the help of short-term training courses, was looking for alternatives to ambulance cars and was getting ready for the March parliamentary elections.

Closer to the end of February the Astana Employment Center announced the launch of short-term training courses for 600 job-seeking residents.

Deputy Director of the Employment Centre of Astana Abai Baimuldin said the center planned to train around 600 unemployed people. For instance, Yutaria Company placed a request to train 100 seamstresses. Among other popular specialties were barbers, cooks, electricians and electric welders.

He also added that duration of the course may vary from one to three months.

In February it was also announced that 213 voting stations would function in the Kazakh capital during the March parliamentary elections. The Astana city administration informed that there would be 97 voting stations in Almaty district, 77 - in Saryarka district and 39 - in Yessil district. 65 more voting stations were planned to be opened in the buildings of the Kazakh embassies abroad.

Ivan Lee, Deputy Chief of the Astana Municipal Healthcare Department, revealed in late February that the department is looking for alternatives to ambulance cars and thinks that taxis can be used instead.



In his words, Astana was going to follow the experience of Istanbul, Turkey, where no specialized ambulance vehicles were used. For example, Turkish hospitals send their doctors and nurses to the patients' houses by taxis.



According to Lee, the department planned to launch that system in March in a pilot mode. 257 seater cars were hired by the department for emergency ambulance calls. The municipal healthcare department expected that that novelty would let upgrade the quality of the ambulance service.



He explained that the share of immediately life-threatening or Category 1 and 2 calls (like childbirth, heart attacks, serious traumas and other similar cases) made only 30% of all 103 calls. Astana, with population of 871,000 (in February 2016), required 90 ambulance cars, while their number was only 52.



Healthy lifestyle was also in the spotlight in February as then-akim (mayor) of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov participated in the annual 16th Skiing Festival. The event was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.



Accompanied by his deputy Ermek Amanshayev, Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev, Lieutenant General Abai Tasbulatov, and Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee Serik Kalkabassov, Dzhaksybekov covered a distance of 1.6 km in 10 minutes.



More than 3,000 participants and guests gathered for the brightest and funniest activity held in Astana at the end of winter. Among them were children, students, law-enforcement and public service officials.



In February the Astana city administration also announced some novelties that would be introduced in the capital city. The most important novelty was the introduction of an electronic health passport which would store information from the birth of a person till his/her death.

According to the administration, all the data will be confidential. Doctors will be able to amend the passports only if an access code is available.



High prices for pharmaceuticals, long queues in clinics remained the most pivotal issues for the residents of Astana even in 2016. Last year, the Ministry of Healthcare, pharmaceuticals suppliers and the Astana city administration signed a memorandum to retain prices for 200 vitally important medicines. However, floating dollar rate caused some complications and the prices increased anyway.



Long queues at outpatient clinics in Astana were another big problem that the city faced in February. In order to cut the queues, the authorities planned to build new facilities as well as to introduce a new navigation system - special corridors for children, old people and other categories. A separate corridor for pregnant women was planned, too.



In late February a lot of articles published by Kazinform International News Agency were dedicated to the upcoming Expo 2017, since Secretary General of the Bureau of International Exhibitions (BIE) Vicente Loscertales paid the 13th visit to the Kazakh capital to inspect the preparations for the grandiose event and participate in the second meeting of the international participants of the Expo 2017.

During the meeting with Mr. Loscertales, then-akim (mayor) Adilbek Dzhaksybekov assured him that Astana was doing everything to ensure maximum comfortable, safe and interesting stay of the participants of the international specialized exhibition Expo 2017.



The sides focused on the process of preparation for the Expo 2017 event. Dzhaksybekov noted that a lot had been done in terms of preparation for the exhibition since Loscertales' last visit to the city. The mayor of Astana briefed Loscertales on the process of implementation of the joint action plan of the Astana city administration and NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC.



In particular, he told about the measures on construction and development of the necessary utility and transport infrastructure for the Expo facilities and Astana city in general. He drew attention of the guest to the work on improvement of the transport and logistics system that includes modernization of the Astana airport, construction of a new railway station and bus station, optimization of the bus routes network, introduction of new systems of management and control of the municipal transport.



Besides, the mayor mentioned a number of projects on introduction of alternative energy sources and development of innovations and shared the plans on the development of tourist sector. Dzhaksybekov also told about the conducted work and talks with mayors of the capital cities and big cities who had already confirmed their participation in the Expo event in Astana.



The Astana mayor also noted the successful beginning of the campaign on improvement of the level of service quality within the project titled "Recommended by Expo". The best representatives of the hotel and restaurant business already began to receive certificates proving their status since early 2016.



Vicente Loscertales, in turn, said he was confident that all goals would be reached. "The Expo will help Astana become a new tourist center and help the entire world learn more about Kazakhstan," Loscertales said emphasizing that he was happy to find out that green technologies were used in the development of Astana. He also added that the Expo town in Astana was the city itself, which was a big plus.



In February the article penned by Commissioner of the Expo 2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev appeared on The Diplomat web portal. In the article the author debated on the topic of why changing energy market add relevance to Expo 2017 in Astana.



According to Zhoshybayev, when Kazakhstan bid to host the Expo 2017 in its capital Astana, it must have surprised many observers. It was not just that no country from the former Soviet Union had yet to host Expo, but the theme Kazakhstan chose was future energy, Zhoshybayev wrote.



After all, Kazakhstan is one of the world's largest oil and gas producers. Promoting new energy sources and solutions may have seemed a strange decision for a country with such large fossil fuel reserves. But five years after the historic vote by the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE) delegates for Astana, that theme seems more timely and relevant than ever. Energy security is an increasing concern for many countries with governments worried about how they can meet the needs of their economies and citizens in future decades, according to the author.



Around the world, Zhoshybayev continued, the damaging impact of climate change is clearer every year, increasing fears about the legacy we are leaving for future generations. The agreement reached at the COP 21 conference in December was a vital step in tackling this potentially catastrophic challenge. But commitments to reduce carbon emissions now have to be turned into concrete, deliverable policies.



In his words, green energy - affordable, reliable and environmentally sustainable - is at the heart of the answer to how we protect our planet while enabling prosperity to spread. It is why, despite its oil and gas reserves, Kazakhstan has set itself a target of meeting 50 percent of its own energy needs from alternative and renewable sources by the middle of the century.



Not surprisingly given these major global challenges, international attention on Expo 2017 has been strong. Last month Latvia, although not a member of the BIE, became the 70th country to formally confirm its participation. More than 30 are nations are expected to follow in its footsteps in the coming weeks, Zhoshybayev wrote in the article.



He also revealed that India signed the country participation agreement in February. According to him, the fact that one of the largest economies in Asia and the world will present its green technologies agenda at Expo 2017 will add great value to the event's attractiveness to both professionals in the field and numerous tourists. Sovereign nations will be joined by many of the world's largest companies, particularly in the energy field, who see Expo 2017 as an important opportunity to showcase their technology and ideas to a global audience. Businesses know from previous Expos what a unique platform exhibitions provide to excite interest in products and services, to drive innovation and forge new partnerships.



In the article Zhoshybayev says that he realizes that Kazakhstan shoulders great responsibility as the host of such event. "We have an obligation to ensure everything is ready for the exhibition's opening in June next year and for the many hundreds of thousands of people who will visit Astana during the three months it will run," he added.



At the same time the Expo 2017 Commissioner realizes that while the first priority is to ensure the site and city can meet the needs of the hundreds of thousands of visitors during the exhibition, its success will also be judged on its long-term impact. From the beginning, Expo was seen as a national project that can help Kazakhstan achieve its ambition to become one of the world's most advanced economies by 2050.

Kazakhstan, according to Zhoshybayev, will use Expo to drive the next stage of its industrial development and diversification with a new emphasis on sustainability, high-tech and skills. The exhibition site and its buildings will, wherever possible, use the latest renewable power sources, smart energy networks and sustainable construction techniques. Their use will embed these skills and knowledge throughout our wider industry.



Zhoshybayev was confident that the site will have a life long after the exhibition closes. It will, for example, host an International Centre for the development of green technologies and investment projects under the auspices of the UN. The site will also be the home of the new Astana International Financial Centre which is being developed along the lines of its counterpart in Dubai. With its modern buildings and infrastructure along with the housing being constructed, it will form a new vibrant quarter in our capital city as well as a permanent home for high-tech firms, research centers and academic institutions.



In the article Zhoshybayev says he hopes that Expo 2017 will provide a long-term boost to tourism in Kazakhstan. "Astana is a gateway to a land of remarkable natural beauty and we hope the exhibition will help show just what we can offer to visitors from around the world. By focusing on how we power our world in a sustainable way, we are playing our part in finding solutions to one of the major challenges of the century. It is why I hope that many countries, companies and individuals come to Astana next summer," Zhoshybayev wrote in conclusion.

One of the companies that supported Expo 2017 in Astana was DHL Trade Fairs & Events Company which signed a memorandum on cooperation with NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC in late February.

According to Vice President of the Company Vincenzo Scrudato, DHL TFE became the official partner of the international exhibition. "75 countries have already confirmed their participation in the Expo 2017. This is a good result. We, in turn, are ready to support the exhibition," he noted at the signing ceremony.



During the meeting with Scrudato, CEO of NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov told about the project, progress in construction of the exhibition pavilions and the purposes of the event.



"It is very important for us that such a big company as DHL TFE is ready to be a part of such large-scale event as the Expo in Astana. DHL will help us cover more territories with the spirit of Expo," Yessimov added.



Back on the topic of the 2nd meeting of international participants of Expo 2017 which was attended by BIE Secretary General Vincente Loscertales. The event brought together reps of over 100 countries in the Kazakh capital in late February.



Representatives of the International Exhibition Bureau (BIE) and about 270 delegates from more than 100 world countries took part in the meeting. The meeting was held in order to officially invite world countries to participate in the exhibition.



The meeting of international participants is a key event in organization of all Expo events that is held annually, and it serves as a platform for exchange of information about the main stages of participation for the host country, the International Exhibition Bureau and participants.



Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva joined aforementioned Secretary General of the International Exhibition Bureau Vicente Loscertales, CEO of NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Expo 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev and representatives of the Astana city administration at the meeting.



Kazakhstani oil and gas association KAZENERGY and its members were invited to take part in the meeting as well.



As Vice CEO of NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC Alisher Pirmetov noted, according to scientists, by 2050 about 50% of all energy would be generated from renewable energy sources. In this regard, companies that participated in the meeting could contribute to search and development of the new forms of the green energy. "Treating ecology right, introduction of new safe methods of extraction of hydrocarbons are of paramount importance," he said.



According to Pirmetov, Astana Expo 2017 is interested in participation of big world companies, because their presence itself will generate the interest in the event. Therefore, the memorandum on cooperation between the NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC and KAZENERGY Association signed in 2014 provides for big opportunities for active participation of the association and its members in the exhibition.



In turn, Director General of KAZENERGY Association Bolat Akchulakov noted that many years of cooperation with the biggest international organizations and institutes working in the sphere of oil and gas, electricity, alternative and renewable energy sources could be useful in preparation and holding of the international exhibition.



The Association signed memorandums with the International Energy Agency, International Renewable Energy Agency. It also reached an agreement with the World Petroleum Council and the International Energy Forum on holding of joint events within the framework of its cooperation with NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC.



Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan and chief commissioner of the Netherlands pavilion Hans Driesser was among those who attended the 2nd meeting of international participants of Expo 2017 in Astana.



He told Kazinform correspondent that the Netherlands was looking forward to the international exhibition Expo 2017 mainly due to the theme of the exhibition "Future Energy". He emphasized that the theme is very relevant in the Netherlands. The Ambassador expressed confidence that the exhibition would become a global platform for companies and academic community to come up against environmental problems.



Ambassador Driesser stressed that the participation of Dutch companies in the Expo 2017 would undoubtedly contribute to strengthening of economic ties with Kazakhstan as the Netherlands was one of the largest economic partners of the country in the field of energy.



Hans Driesser also noted that Kazakh President's proposal on opening of the international center for the development of green technology using the infrastructure and territory of Expo 2017 was very important.



In his opinion, the exhibition will add to the international image of Kazakhstan as a stable and prosperous state in the heart of Eurasia. The commissioner added that Central Asia was rapidly gaining popularity among Dutch tourists.



It should be noted that 13 contracts were signed on the margins of the 2nd meeting of Expo 2017 international participants in Astana.

Nurbek Yergeshbayev, Deputy Director of the International Relations Department of NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC revealed that 278 delegates from 102 countries arrived in the Kazakh capital to attend the meeting and that 13 participation agreements were inked, adding that Expo was a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the latest technologies and draft concepts aimed at solution of the present-day problems in energy sector.

He noted that after the meeting the total number of contracts signed with participating countries would make 40, announcing that China, Russia, Hungary and other countries signed their respective agreements at the meeting.



To be exact, 10 more country participation agreements were signed on Day 2 of the second meeting of the Expo 2017 international participants in Astana.



The Comoro Islands, Bolivia, Benin, Congo, Hungary, Monaco, Pakistan, the Kingdom of Tonga, Vanuatu and Vietnam inked the agreements with NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC in the Kazakh capital. The company also signed an agreement with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).



Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and Commissioner of Russia's pavilion at Expo 2017 Georgy Kalamanov who attended the 2nd meeting of the Expo 2017 international participants in the Kazakh capital announced that Rosatom and other large oil & gas companies were set to participate in the exhibition.

"At this stage it is difficult to name all the companies, but I can assure you that the number will be quite high," he told Kzinform correspondent, adding that Russia inked the agreement on its participation in the Expo 2017 event at the meeting.

"Russia was one of the first countries to express its wish to participate [in Expo]. We are convinced that the agreement signed today will allow us to proceed to preparations for the event. The theme "Future Energy" is quite serious and exciting at the same time," Mr. Kalamanov added.

The Russian official also stressed that total area of the Russian pavilion at Expo 2017 would total 1,000 sq.m.

Two exciting announcements were made on the sidelines of the 2nd meeting of the Expo 2017 international participants. The first one came from the Head of the Business and Industry Management Department of the Astana city administration Malika Bekturova.

She announced that 24 new hotels and 4 dormitories would be constructed in Astana by Expo 2017 to provide housing for visitors of the international exhibition.

The second announcement was made by Anuarbek Mussin, Director of the International Relations Department of NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC, who claimed that the upcoming Expo 2017 event in the Kazakh capital would be 100% safe.



It was the delegation from Senegal that raised the issue of security at the Expo event in Astana on the margins of the 2nd meeting of the Expo 2017 international participants.



The Kazakh side assured the participants of the two-day meeting that the issue of security would be taken very seriously. "We will ensure security and protect the participants and guests of the event and their personal belongings," said Mr. Mussin, adding the Expo town would be 100% safe.



The meeting of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and BIE Secretary General Vicente Loscertales in the Akorda presidential residence wrapped up the two-day meeting of the Expo 2017 international participants.

The sides paid utmost attention to the preparations for the upcoming international exhibition in Astana. President Nazarbayev thanked Vicente Loscertales for paying constant attention to the problem of organization of the Expo event in the Kazakh capital.



"Your visits and assessment of our work are of paramount importance. I continually monitor the process of construction and preparations. There are no construction delays," said the Kazakh President, adding that the constructions works were to be finished by late 2016. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the preparations process itself would start right after that.



Secretary General Loscertales said that the main goal of his visit to Astana was to attend the 2nd meeting of the Expo international participants and survey the preparations for the event.



After the meeting in the presidential residence the BIE Secretary General held the press conference where he said that the international specialized exhibition Expo 2017 would be more successful than in Milan.



"The Expo 2015 in Milan is considered a success. The Italian Government used the event to establish new international contacts. As for Astana, I think that the Expo 2017 can be more successful despite the fact that the scale of the event is different. First of all, it is the theme of the exhibition "Future Energy". We are living in the world where the problems of energy and environment are of paramount importance.

Moreover, this is going to be the first Expo held in this region. It should be noted that the Expo facilities in Milan were built only for six months. In Astana, these facilities will be used in the future. We are building a new city," Vincente Loscertales told journalists at the press conference.



The organizers of the exhibition in Kazakhstan were given ample praise for the work they had done upon the results of the recent inspection. Mr. Loscertales commended the progress in construction which was going ahead of schedule. He also said that there were no doubts in the success of the exhibition.



"Judging from what I saw, the preparations for the Expo are going well in Astana and ahead of schedule," he added.



After the 2nd meeting of the Expo international participants, "Astana Convention Bureau" LLP announced it would focus on the development of requirements for guides, because they will accompany tourists and guests during the exhibition.



More importantly, it was planned to include the guides working in Astana into the partnership program "Recommended by Expo 2017" along with hotels and restaurants. It was revealed that hostels and transport companies of Astana city were to be included into the list of recommendations by Expo 2017 as well.



"Now we are developing the requirements for guides. The priority is they have to be professionals knowing the history of the city and its sightseeing attractions. They also have to speak English and other foreign languages. We also emphasize the importance of the Chinese language knowledge as long as we expect many guests from China. Moreover, guides need to be artistic and eloquent so it will be interesting to listen to them. Guides are the face of our city. The image of the capital city of Kazakhstan will depend on them," said rep of "Astana Convention Bureau" LLP Ainur Zhanbilova, adding that the selection of the guides will be very strict and rigorous.



In late February then-akim (mayor) of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov claimed that the city had ridiculously low unemployment rate.

"Astana's jobless rate is stunningly low, basically it stands at zero," mayor Dzhaksybekov said, adding that only 3,000 residents of the city were registered at the Astana unemployment office.



In his words, earlier Astana earmarked KZT 4.3 billion in its budget to support and help 100,000 residents of the city find jobs. "Despite high levels of migration, unemployment rate in the Kazakh capital remained the lowest in the country," Mr. Dzhaksybekov said, stressing that the Astana unemployment office constantly offered unemployed residents retraining courses and supported them in many other ways.



It is no secret that Astana enjoys good diplomatic relations with many other capital cities and often hosts reception dedicated to the national holidays of different countries. In late February the Kazakh capital marked the 55th anniversary of the National Day of the State of Kuwait.

The event was held at the Rixos Hotel Astana. Among the guests of the event were the representatives of the diplomatic corps, prominent politicians, economists, representatives of local organizations, companies and mass media.



"Kuwait is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Arabic and Islamic world. The official visit of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to the State of Kuwait on August 31-September 1, 1997 made a significant contribution to the strengthening of our bilateral interaction," a representative of the Kuwaiti Embassy said at the reception.



It should be noted that as a result of this visit, the Kazakh-Kuwaiti Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Cultural-Humanitarian Cooperation was established.



The countries established diplomatic relations in 1993 and since then exchanged numerous visits of official delegations. Kuwait awarded Kazakhstan with a grant for construction of a new building of the Ministry of Agriculture (10 mln U.S. dollars), for the development of a feasibility study of a water supply project of the Aral Sea region (1.3 mln U.S. dollars) and many more.



The beginning of spring was quite eventful in Astana as the capital city celebrated the Gratitude Day and the International Women's Day. A couple of new spots opened in the Kazakh capital as well.



In early March Astana marked the Gratitude Day with a concert at the Astana Opera Theater. It was no coincidence that Kazakhstan and Astana celebrated the Gratitude Day on the first day of spring. On the first of March 21 years ago President Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated the creation of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan - the symbol of unity and friendship of all nationalities residing in the country.



Artists based in Astana organized the express exhibition dated to the Gratitude Day to show their love for Kazakhstan and its capital city. Their paintings and sculptures were showcased at the National Gallery "Astana". The gallery also hosted the roundtable dedicated to the strengthening of Kazakhstani identity and unity the same day.



Events that drew attention of Kazakhstani mass media, including Kazinform International News Agency, to Astana was the opening of the first supermarket that offers only locally made goods and the first-ever McDonald's restaurant.

It is worth mentioning that it was the first supermarket that offers goods made by Kazakhstani producers with a 15% discount. It was announced that the supermarket would offer goods from all regions of Kazakhstan starting from southern Kazakhstan to Mangystau region. Customers can choose from a selection of over 2,000 products produced by 300 brands.



The idea behind the supermarket was to make locally made products popular among the public. 22 analogous supermarkets are to be opened across Kazakhstan in the future.



As for McDonald's restaurant, President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the fast-food restaurant before its official opening, familiarized with its work and met with its staff in early March.

The 206-seat restaurant covers the area of 863 square meters. The latest design concepts were used in interior decoration. The second McDonald's restaurant was expected to be opened in 2016 as well. 15 more restaurants will be opened in the nearest five years. Owners of McDonald's restaurant vowed to choose only reliable suppliers of products.

President Nazarbayev also attended the concert dated to the International Women's Day in Astana and congratulated all women of the country on that amazing holiday.



The concert was held at the Kazakhstan Concert Hall in Astana. Well-known Kazakhstani singers hit the stage of the Kazakhstan Concert Hall to perform popular songs from movie soundtracks.



Then-akim (mayor) of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov also extended his congratulations to women of Astana city and entire Kazakhstan on the occasion of the holiday.

"This day just like spring brings the best emotions, it makes us feel even bigger respect and gratefulness to our mothers and wives, sisters and daughters for their dedicated and hard work, for their care and endless love. I wish you all strong health, happiness, inner peace and prosperity. May all your dreams come true!" the mayor said.

On the threshold of the International Women's Day it was announced that Astana would welcome ‘a sweet event' - an exhibition of chocolate products of talented chocolatier Nikolai Popov in the middle of March.



The exhibition was expected to showcase about 300 items made of chocolate and marzipan, including sculptures, paintings framed in chocolate baguettes, miniature sculptures, installations and compositions weighing more than 700 kg. The special series of chocolate products dedicated to Kazakhstan and Astana would be the highlight of the exhibition.



In early March the women of Astana city had one more reason to get excited, because the first ever Garderob A1 concept store opened its doors in the Kazakh capital.

Owners of the newly-opened store assured it would be a home to Kazakhstani fashion brand - Atelier A1 and other Kazakhstani-based brands. They also added that it would sell unique clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, furniture, perfumes and serve as a platform for various master classes and seminars about fashion and beauty.

In the middle of March Kazinform wrote about the visit of the Austrian delegation led by President of the Federation of Austrian Industries Georg Kapsch to Astana. The foreign delegates came to the Kazakh capital to eye possible ways of expanding bilateral commercial and economic cooperation.

The delegation consisting of representatives of Kapsch Group, Engel Holding, AVL List and Böhringer Ingelheim RCV stayed in Astana on March 15-16 and travelled to Almaty city on March 17.

In Astana, the Austrian side met with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs headed by Chairman of the National Entrepreneurs' Chamber Atameken Ablai Myrzakhmetov and the Kazakhstan Machine Builders Union.



Astana LRT (light rail transit) developed a modernisation programme for the capital transport system for 2015-2019. The company and city administration for public transport and roads conducted an analysis, identifying the following problems: low pass-through capacity of streets, growing number of public transport users, increase in cars, shortage and poor condition of public transport and growing demand for suburban transportation, Astana Times reported. Thus, certain measures were included to improve the situation. Within the framework of the city bus project, several Iveco buses were purchased and put into operation along route No. 358. By contrast, 210 busses were removed from operation because they did not conform with the rules for passenger transport. This year, 200 new busses will be acquired; by 2018, the number will reach 350 vehicles. Six new express routes were introduced. According to company representatives, the measure allowed it to unload the main roads and open alternate routes. Seven other express routes will be introduced this year. Reorganising the Astana route system was conducted in cooperation with consultants from TYPSA International. In particular, 39 routes were modified, 14 excessively-long ones were divided into two parts and the number of lines was increased from 52 to 63. As a result, the city transportation network has adjusted timetables, improved the routing system and provides better quality service for passengers. A unified dispatch system is planned by 2018. The change will help provide high quality service and respond to unforeseen situations and accidents on the road in a timely manner. School buses will ensure safe student transport. The company is leading negotiations with schools concerning the number of vehicles needed. As part of the city taxi project, cars will be equipped with new technologies such as a non-cash payment possibility, mobile apps and reporting documents. Twelve additional suburban bus lines connecting Astana with outlying towns have been launched in an effort to ease transport. There are also plans to enhance the quality of inter-city routes. A new electronic ticketing system will be put into operation in the second quarter of this year. At present, 25 special points for photo registration have been constructed; in addition, 67,000 people with preferentials and 80,000 pupils have been registered. The new system will make the payment procedure easier, offer extra possibilities to choose the right tariff and make the cash flow more transparent.



On March 16, Astana hosted the final stage of Kazakh Arui-2016 contest and Almira Akhatova from Atyrau was named its winner. Sabina Tenbay from Akmola region won the first place. Ayaulym Makumova representing Astana became the second. And Gulimay Orazbek from Karaganda region ranked the third. The final stage of the event brought together 21 ladies from every corner of the country. As per the rules, the participants must have an excellent knowledge of national traditions and rituals as well as they must be fluent in Kazakh. The winner of the contest was awarded a golden crown decorated with precious stones. However, as Production Director of the contest Bayan Yessentayeva noted, the main award for the winner will be the opportunities she will get in future. For example, 2014 year winner Gulnaz Zholanova starred in a film "Songs of Birds" released in 2015. The film is devoted to famous Kazakhstani composer Nurgissa Tlendiyev.



On March 17, Deputy Mayor of Astana Andrey Lukin partook in a session of the local maslikhat. At the meeting he told that municipal authorities plan to earmark 100 million tenge on the construction of a monument to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence this year. He also briefed participants of the session on other projects that are to be developed at the expense of the local budget.



Nikolya Chocolate Museum exhibition opened at Astana Palace of Independence on March 18. About 300 exhibits made of chocolate and marzipan including sculptures, paintings framed in chocolate baguettes, miniature sculptures, installations and compositions weighing more than 700 kg were featured during the event. The main highlight of the event was the special series of chocolate products dedicated to Kazakhstan and Astana. Eiffel Tower (2 meters high, consisting of 512 pieces of chocolate), Crown of the Russian Empire, Faberge eggs, a grand piano, chess and Venetian mask and other unusual "sweet" exhibits a total weight of 700 kilograms were presented at the event.



Astana joined the Earth Hour international ecological campaign on March 19. Billions of people from every corner of the world turn off electricity and household appliances for an hour as a sign of personal involvement in the future of the planet. More than 300 buildings in Astana including Baiterek, the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, Congress Hall, the Palace of Independence and Astana Opera turned off external lighting from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. local time. Large sports facilities like Kazakhstan, Astana Arena stadium, Alau Ice Rink Palace, Barys Arena joined the campaign too. M.Gorkiy State Academic Russian Drama Theatre, Astana Circus, K.Kuanyshbayev Kazakh Drama Theatre, Zhastar Palace, Puppet Theater and Naz Dance Theater also switched off external illumination in sign of support. Earth Hour is a worldwide movement initiated by the World Wildlife Fund which is actively backed by hundreds of countries all over the world. The campaign symbolizes careful attitude to nature and to limited resources of our planet. 172 countries and more than 2 billion people participated in the last year action. This year, Kazakhstan joined the Earth Hour campaign under the aegis of the National Day of Tree Planting movement launched in spring. 80 towns of the country backed the action. According to www.astana.gov.kz, this is not the first time, when Astana joins the Earth Hour campaign.



On March 21 Astana hosted the Forum of Winners with participation of Nursultan Nazarbayev. This year, the Forum was dedicated to a convincing victory of Nur Otan party in the early elections of Majilis deputies. According to exit poll, Nur Otan Party has won 81.95% - 82.15% of vote in parliamentary election. About 5 thousand people came to congratulate the party "Nur Otan" and its leader on a landslide victory at the early parliamentary election held on March 20, 2016. Kairat Nurtas, Zhanar Dugalova, "Quartet" music band were among the forum's attendees. "The victory of Nur Otan party in the parliamentary election is a victory of all Kazakhstanis. Let me express my great respect and recognition to all of you for your support," stressed Nursultan Nazarbayev speaking at the forum. 178 voting stations functioned in Astana on the day of Parliamentary Elections in whole. At the instruction of the Mayor of Astana, 26 new voting stations were opened in Astana this year.

On March 22, the citizens and guests of Astana celebrated one of the most favorite holidays of Kazakhs - Nauryz. By tradition, public festivities kicked off in various parts of the city - near Kazakh Eli and Baiterek monuments, at the square in front of the Mayor's Office. Historical records referring to Nauryz can be found in ancient and middle age documents. In the oriental chronology, it corresponds to Navruz, the Iranian New Year. Kazakhs, Uzbeks and Uighurs passed the Nauryz traditions from generation to generation. The Tajiks called it Gulgardon or Gulnavruz, the Tatars refer to it as Nardugan and the Ancient Greeks knew it as Patrich. The roots of this holiday can be traced to old pagan rituals. The celebration was meant to reflect people's love to nature. People have preserved the rituals, and today the holiday has acquired new spiritual and ethical meaning. This holiday has been celebrated on 22 March, the day of the spring equinox. That's why the Kazakhs call the month of March Nauryz. It was celebrated as the day of the renewed life which comes with the spring. It was the day when the first spring thunder strikes, buds are swelling on the trees and vegetation grows wildly. Nauryz as a non-religious celebration of the spring and renewal is closely linked to some other Kazakh holidays, such as a "farewell to winter" festival. Boys born on this day would be called Nauryzbai or Nauryzbek, and girls Nauryz or Nauryzgul. It was seen as a good omen if it was snowing on that day. Nauryz has been widely celebrated across the whole country. Of course, the modern festival is essentially different from the old. It is not only about staged shows, ornate yurts, and delicious Nauryz-kozhe. It is also about charitable events, folk sporting games, tending of plants, planting trees, cleaning of parks, streets and squares. Nowadays, it has become a truly national holiday of spring, work and unity. It is dear to all the peoples living in the multinational Kazakhstan. The ancient holiday of Nauryz has naturally become a part of the modern life, preserving the old traditions.



On March 26, Astana announced it wants to host the KHL All-Star Game 2017. Along with the Kazakh capital, Vladivostok, Togliatti and Ufa expressed their desire to host the game as well, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz. By the way, over 100,000 hockey fans had participated in the voting to determine the next host city of the KHL All-Star Game 2017by late March. At the onset of the voting two cities - Astana and Ufa took the lead with Ufa eventually surpassing the Kazakh capital by 3%.Russian cities Vladivostok and Togliatti were ranked 3rd and 4th respectively. The KHL scrupulously studies all the bids to make the decision. The KHL All-Star Game 2017 is scheduled to be held on January 21-22. The exact date will be announced later. The last year's KHL All-Star Game was held in Moscow city, Russia.

Since becoming the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana has signed 42 agreements with other cities of the world on establishment of twin-city relations. A twin-city relation is an effective tool of development of bilateral collaboration between the cities. Promotion of municipal partnership contributes to the strengthening of trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian ties. On March 28, Mayor of Abu Dhabi Awaidha Murshed Al Marar had a meeting with Kazakhstani Ambassador to the UAE Kairat Lama Sharif. During the meeting, Awaidha Murshed Al Marar said that Abu Dhabi planned to enter into partnership with Astana. In turn, Kairat Lama Sharif noted that fruitful interaction between Astana and Abu Dhabi is proved by construction of Abu Dhabi Plaza multi-functional skyscraper in Astana and Sheikh Khalifa Kazakh-Emirati Intellectual Secondary School. The first Kazakh-Emirati Business Forum was also held in Astana. The second Kazakh-Emirati Business Forum organized by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Astana Mayor's Office took place in Abu Dhabi in winter 2016.



Two international construction exhibitions on "Promstroi-Astana" and "Expo Realty-2016" opened in Astana on March 29. Foreign companies participated in the event. The exhibition is accompanied by a business program every year. The main event of the business program is the conference of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia held jointly with the Astana administration titled "Development of economic relations within the EEU. Ways of harmonization of taxation relations". According to the organizers, "Expo Realty-2016" is a unique opportunity to provide an opportunity about the real estate market of Kazakhstan to foreign companies. The visitors can have consultations about purchasing housing and commercial real estate, lands and about doing business in other countries. The organizers of the event are "Atakent-Expo", Astana administration and the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan. The event lasted till April 1.



The world-famous scientific magazine "National Geographic" was for the first time released in the Kazakh language. The presentation of the Kazakh version of the magazine took place in Astana on March 30. The magazine is published on a monthly basis and the article are based on realistic and fundamental scientific research. Today, the magazine is published in 38 languages of the world and is distributed in more than 80 countries. It is worth noting that Kazakhstan has become the only country in Central Asia to publish the magazine. "In our magazine we have tried to collect the most interesting articles. The magazine contains the best works of our photographers and researchers. We are interested in the country's projects which are to explore the ancient Kazakh traditional falconry, as well as the problem of the Aral Sea," says Alex Moen, who oversees the Explorers programs for National Geographic Society. It should be noted that the "National Geographic' has been published continuously since its first issue in 1888. Nine months after the National Geographic Society was founded. The organization has a few TV channels, magazines and publishing houses. National Geographic reaches more than 700 million people a month through its media platforms, products, events and experiences. Each year, the Society funds more than 300 research, conservation and exploration projects around the globe.



On March 30-31, Astana hosted the National Forum "Corporate Governance: New Insight into Investment Potential of Kazakhstan" The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Samruk-Kazyna Corporate University were the organizers of the event. The General Partner is Sovereign Wealth Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC; the partners are Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken", Baiterek Holding, Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan and Republican Public Association "Kazakhstan Bar Association,College of Commercial Lawyers". The forum program included plenary sessions, roundtables, training sessions on the following topics: key transformation processes taking place in the corporate governance system; new management trends; how to strengthen market transparency; investment protection and innovations creation mechanisms; important initiatives of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan to improve the country's investment appeal; corporate governance in the strategic management of Kazakhstan development institutions; Kazakhstan stock market prospects in the context of globalization. The leaders of organizations actively developing corporate governance in Kazakhstan such as the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KASE, Sovereign Wealth Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC, Baiterek NMH JSC, National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken", public and private companies, representatives of international organizations were invited to participate in the Forum.



A mourning rally in memory of victims of the political repressions was held on May 31 in Akmol settlement of Akmola region. R-17 Corrective Labour Camp or ALZHIR (Akmola Camp for the Wives of Traitors to the Motherland) was functioning in the settlement from 1937 through 1953. Wives of prominent figures of the Kazakh nation - Turar Ryskulov, Nygmet Nurmakov, Sanzhar Asfendiyarov and sister of Marshall Mikhail Tukhachevsky, wife and daughter of Avel Yenukidze and many others – were detained in ALZHIR. Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the monument. With tears in their eyes the attendees paid tributes to the memory of innocent victims of repressions. “As we all know, 11 special camps were established across Kazakhstan in the period of the Great Purge: Steplag, Karlag, ALZHIR etc. Nearly two million people were detained there. Every fifth of them was a deportee. The territory of Kazakhstan looked like a giant GULAG (Chief Administration of Corrective Labour Camps) of the USSR. Whole nations were deported to our country: 800,000 Germans, 550,000 Caucasians and 18,500 Koreans from the Far East. 5,600,000 people arrived in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the 20st century, while the number of Kazakhs at that time was only 6 million,” the Secretary of State said addressing the attendees. 3,700,000 people were sentenced during the period from 1921 through 1954. Over 640,000 were shot. More than 103,000 people became the victims of political persecutions, 25,000 were sentenced to capital punishment. Among them were almost all senior officials of the republic, i.e. 650 people. Almost all the representatives of the Kazakh intelligentsia were killed, including Saken Seifullin, Ilyas Zhansugurov, Beimbet Mailin, heads of the Council of People’s Commissars, secretaries of the regional committees of the Communist Party, chairpersons of the regional executive committees etc. “Our duty is to commemorate the victims of political repressions, to pay respects to those who did not bow to the terror and the evil. Kazakh people, who once faced a threat of total extinction, made an incredible step to save the lives of other nations. Today, thanks to harmony, unity and creativity – the integral components of nationwide unity – our country develops and moves ahead,” added Abdykalikova. After then, Imam of Nur Astana Mosque Adilkhan Serikbay and Head of the Orthodox Church, Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander recited prayers.



On the same day, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development announced the plans on launching new flights from Astana. Thus, according to Deputy Chairman of the Committee Talgat Lastayev, 14 flights will be operated every week from two Kazakhstani cities [Astana, Almaty – editor] to Tehran. As Talgat Lastayev said, many countries express their interest in cooperation with Iran after the sanctions from this country were lifted. Kazakhstan may serve as a transit point in this case. “We expect a significant transit flow via our territory to Chinese cities and from Russian cities of Novosibirsk and Omsk,” he said. He announced also that direct flights from Astana, Almaty and Aktau to Sochi will be launched this year. "The negotiations on opening the Tokyo-Astana flight in 2017 are underway too. In a long-term outlook, we are planning to launch a flight to the North America, probably to New York, in 2019,” he added.



On April 7, the Public Private Partnership Department of Astana Innovations announced that two new bus terminals will be built in Astana. According to Astana Innovations, the bus terminals are planned to serve 9,000 people on an average weekday and will be commissioned in 2019 .The first bus terminal worth 5.4 billion tenge will be constructed in Abylaikhan Street, the second one worth 4.6 billion tenge will be built in Tlendiyev Street.

The week of flowers and comfort kicked off in Astana on April 13. Over 120 companies from 12 countries, including the Netherlands and Italy, attended the event in the Kazakh capital. Within the framework of the AstanaFloraExpo, Dutch and Italian flower exporting companies expressed readiness to cooperate with Kazakhstani specialists. "This is the 7th time we are holding the AstanaFloraExpo. And this is the first time nursery gardens from the Netherlands and Italy participate in the exhibition having brought their unique plants that can be used to make the cities of Astana and Almaty greener," Senior Manager of the AstanaFloraExpo Aigerim Serikova told Kazinform correspondent.

The National Agency for Development of Local Content "NADLoC" JSC of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan held "Made in Kazakhstan" Fair at Astana Mall Shopping Centre in April 2016. More than 60 companies sold home-made products at the fair there at much lower prices than in shops. The fair took place for the second time, and the number of participants increased significantly compared to the last year event. The variety of products included women's and men's clothes and footwear, textile, household chemicals, cosmetics, toys, souvenirs and food stuffs.

On April 19, Head of the Natural Resources Department of Astana Adilbek Sarsembayev organized a press tour around ‘green belt' of the capital city. According to him, as many as 11 mln trees have been planted around Astana to date as part of the city's ‘green belt' project. The area of the green space expands every year by 300 hectares. The ‘green belt' has almost turned into a real forest inhabited by wild animals and birds, such as foxes, hares and pheasants. "Every year we release 400-500 species of pheasants into the wild," said A.Sarsembayev and added that up to 90% of trees planted in ‘green belt' take roots. "We would like also to plant fruit trees. Several experiments have already been launched. However, there is a problem. The hares, whose number rose significantly in the forest, gnaw on bark of the trees, which in turn curbs their growth," says he.



13th Eurasian Media Forum opened April 21 in Astana. Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva took part in the official opening ceremony of the forum. This year's forum gathered nearly 30 speakers and over 400 delegates from 50 countries. More 400 reps of mass media covered the event. Four main sessions and five master classes of prominent journalists, politicians and economic experts were set to be held on Day 1. The main topics for discussion were the world economics in the context of the oil market collapse, the Middle East, Syria and the spread of Islamic radicalism, future of the European Union amid the unprecedented migration. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai was invited to take part in the Eurasian Media Forum. The list of speakers included also Former UK's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jack Straw, chairman of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov, Secretary of the National Security Council Nurlan Yermekbayev, Minister of Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission Timur Suleimenov and many others. The Eurasian Media Forum was initiated by Dariga Nazarbayeva in 2002.



Vice PM and Chairperson of the Organizing Committee of the Eurasian Media Forum, Dariga Nazarbayeva officially opened the event and greeted the participants: "I wholeheartedly welcome you all in the beautiful capital of Kazakhstan - Astana. The last 12th forum was held two years ago. Look how the Kazakh capital has changed and grown over those years. This is the 13th time that we gather at the forum, we have an impressive history and extensive experience of fruitful dialogue. We are all very different and hold different views, still, we convene on the hospitable Kazakh land each year and we've learnt to listen to each other." She also read out the address of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the participants of the 13th Eurasian Media Forum: "I think that the Eurasian Media Forum has become one of the leading dialogue platforms. Its participants discuss the most pressing issues, shape the new paradigm of development and the future. Presently humankind enters the era of unprecedented challenges. The new world and our common future depend on all of us. I delivered "Manifesto: The World. The 21st Century" [at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C. - editor], and its overarching goal is to abolish wars on the planet. This century should become the era of triumph of constructive dialogue. I am confident that outcomes of the forum, your ideas and initiatives will greatly contribute to the development of global dialogue. I wish participants of the forum fruitful work," the address reads. The Vice Prime Minister also expressed special appreciation to former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai for his participation and support. Dariga Nazarbayeva also reminded that Astana was preparing to host the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 and noted that guests would be able to familiarize with its construction site.

Taking the floor at the Forum, Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai highly praised peacemaking efforts of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. "I'm glad to be here in Kazakhstan again. Kazakhstan is the country that helped Afghanistan a lot and contributed greatly to its development. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has always been a friend of Afghanistan and a good partner in restoration of the country. First of all, I would like to remind you that President Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan offered Afghani students thousands of scholarships to pursue their studies in Kazakhstan. Over 180 of those scholars major in medicine. This is a huge contribution for the country that has been denied the opportunity to offer education to its youth for a long period of time. President Nazarbayev also contributed to achieving stability and peace in Afghanistan. His recent speech "Manifesto: The World. The 21st century" is of paramount importance. I would like to wish Nursultan Nazarbayev the best in everything he does and we all must join and help him," Hamid Karzai told the participants of the 13th EMF. The ex-President of Afghanistan called on the participants to remember that the world should be free of violence, terrorism and nuclear weapons.

Head of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov delivered a speech at the 13th EMF in Astana too. He named the countries, including Kazakhstan, that were ready for oil price volatility. Mr. Kelimbetov revealed that Kazakhstan has joined the club of the countries that made a shift to the regime of inflation targeting. "We've made a shift to floating exchange rate allowing to absorb external shocks. Such countries as Columbia, Mexico, Russia and Kazakhstan are more prepared for oil price volatility compared to those with fixed exchange rate policy," he said.Mr. Kelimbetov also stressed that falling oil prices are ‘the wakeup call' for the world and it is high time to develop technologies non-dependent on the production of oil and petroleum products." For such countries as Kazakhstan this is a good opportunity to diversify its economy," he added.

Speaking at the event, Foreign Affairs Minister Erlan Idrissov commented on the question regarding Kazakhstanis' summer holidays in the Crimea. "Those willing to spend their holiday in the Crimea should take a decision themselves, as they see divergent positions of our two fraternal countries. Expressing tact and delicacy should they take their own decision and, probably, choose other destinations for summer. However, if they are grimly determined to go to the Crimea, they should take into consideration both sides' views on this uneasy situation, while planning their trip," he said.

The Next Eurasian Media Forum will be held 22-23 June 2017 in the territory of EXPO-2017 in one of the facilities of the international exhibition.

On April 21, Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev met with Head of the Orthodox Church and Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander in the city of Astana. The sides mainly discussed the highlights of "The Manifesto: The World. The 21st century" delivered by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 2016 Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, DC. According to Speaker Tokayev, it urges politicians and world community to assume effective measures to stop conflicts that endanger the entire humankind. Tokayev invited Metropolitan Alexander to attend the international conference "Religions against Terrorism" and the 15th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

On April 22, Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova participated in the International Conference in Astana dedicated to the implementation of Kazakhstan's 2006-2016 Gender Equality Strategy in Astana. Taking the floor she said that women comprise 49% of all the participants of the Employment Road Map program. "Over the past four years nearly 600,000 people have taken part in the Employment Roadmap-2020 State Program. 49% of them are women and almost half are from rural areas," Minister Duissenova stated. According to her, over 220,000 women or 36% were employed within the framework of the program. Participants of the program found new jobs thanks to professional training, internships and by starting their own small businesses. Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, Belarusian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov, Chief of the UN Women Multi-Country Office for Central Asia Elaine Conkievich and others attended the event. In an interview with mass media given on the sidelines of the Conference A.Nichkasov said that the national plans provide for development of various documents. "Kazakhstan decided to develop a Strategy which covers a ten-year period from 2006 through 2016. As for Belarus, our national plan targets a five-year period. Both Kazakhstan's Gender Equality Strategy and Belarusian document are aimed at implementation of the national gender equality policy based on the UN's fundamental principles: securing right of women and members of families in implementation of their constitutional rights," Nichkassov said. The Ambassador stressed that Kazakhstan and Belarus equally adhere to these values. Family has always been an important element of society in both states. In Elaine Conkievich's opinion, Kazakhstan can serve as a model in gender equality issues in Central Asian region. "Kazakhstan has done a lot for ensuring gender equality. However, your country could add some more measures. For example, involvement of women in adoption of decisions at a high level in various sectors. There are many women deputies in the Majilis, but in the Senate their percentage is too small. The number of women in the ministries and diplomatic corps should be increased too. In economic sector, on the contrary, the number of women heading small and medium enterprises is high. Women should work not only in "soft" sectors, such as education and healthcare, but also in "hard" ones - science, engineering etc.," said Elaine Conkievich.In her opinion, Kazakhstan can serve as an example for other Central Asia countries in gender quality issues.

The 11th sitting of the Kazakh-Lithuanian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation took place in Astana on April 22. The sitting was chaired by Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Natalya Korzhova and Minister of Economy of Lithuania Evaldas Gustas. The sides discussed the relevant issues and promising directions of the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lithuania in such spheres as transport, communication, information technologies, energy, environment protection, education and science, tourism, agriculture, land relations, geodesy, cartography and civil service. The parties agreed to more actively work on increasing the volume of cargo transportation en Kazakhstan-Lithuania- Kazakhstan route. Agreements in the transport and transit spheres were reached at the sitting, the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan informs. During the meeting the sides noted positive tendencies in cooperation within education program of Kazakhstan "Bolashak", academic mobility within the European program "Erasmus+", and the sides reached an agreement regarding considering of an opportunity of implementation of joint education program for civil servants and holding of research works in the civil service sphere. The Lithuanian side expressed interest in development of cooperation in the spheres of education, science, information technologies and economy. Kazakhstan also invited Lithuania to take part in the Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty and in the EXPO-2017 in Astana.

A citywide community clean-up day kicked off in the Kazakh capital - Astana - on April 23. Akim (mayor) of Astana city Mr. Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and 100,000 residents of the Kazakh capital participated in the annual citywide clean-up. "Over 16,000 trees will be planted in the city today. I would like to thank all of those who joined the citywide clean-up. I believe that we are all responsible for keeping our city clean," mayor Dzhaksybekov said after planting a tree in the park next to the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Some 4,000 enterprises and organizations, 200 health and education institutions as well as 130 agencies and national companies joined the citywide clean-up event in Astana. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the annual citywide clean-up ‘Clean city - happy city!' The President planted trees and talked to participants of the citywide clean-up, youth of the city and reps of mass media. "I've met with leaders of almost all countries in just one month. I met many of them on the sidelines of the Nuclear Security Summit held in Washington, DC [in late March]. Leaders of 57 countries gathered in Istanbul for the OIC Summit [held on April 10-15, 2016]. I held meetings with them as well. Participants of the two summits were briefed on Kazakhstan's stance on various problems and reforms conducted in the country. The whole world knows about Kazakhstan and its initiatives," Nursultan Nazarbayev said. "Astana becomes more and more beautiful and internationally known. I think that the population of the city will hit the mark of 1 million people next year prior to the opening of EXPO-2017. With bigger population, Astana will be able to contribute more to further development of science, education, technologies and medicine," the Kazakh President added.Nursultan Nazarbayev also called on all Kazakhstanis to participate in greening and urban improvement. Deputies of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, were among the participants of the annual citywide clean-up ‘Clean city - happy city!' too. The MPs planted some 200 trees along the Orynbor Street next to the Mangilik Yel monument. Deputies of all factions, including the Nur Otan, Ak zhol, Communist People's Party and the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, participated in the event.

The 24th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev began in Astana on April 26. Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova chaired an enlarged sitting of the Council of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan on the threshold of the event. At the sitting she noted that this session would be a historic one for the people of Kazakhstan. "This session will become a historic milestone for the Assembly. First of all, the agenda "Independence. Accord. Nation of common future" reflects the importance of strengthening of peace as a condition of successful development of Kazakhstan in the period of the global transformation and economic turbulence. Secondly, the session will allow to sum up the results of the implementation of the fourth of five institutional reforms - "Identity and unity". Besides, the report on implementation of the nationwide patriotic idea "Mangilik yel" will be presented there as well. Thirdly, the session will be held this year, the year of the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan," she said. More than took part in the work of the 24th session of the Assembly. Welcoming the participants of the session, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev touched upon several important issues. One of them was land reform. According to the President, the issue regarding selling of lands to foreign citizens is out of question and all talks regarding this issue are groundless. "Those who heat up these rumours should be brought to justice," the President stressed. Besides, the Head of State called on the state bodies to pay more attention to the issues of explanation of legislative innovations discussed in the country. "If we say we take all our decisions for the good of the people we need to consult with the people before taking one. We have to explain what we do and what goals we pursue to people, so people could be fully aware of our policy," N. Nazarbayev noted.

Next day, the President inspected the construction site of the EXPO-town in Astana . "Holding of EXPO-2017 is an important milestone in the development of the city. I have carefully examined the exhibition's objects. The schedule is executed. Every day 10 thousand people work on the construction site," said Nursultan Nazarbayev at a meeting on socio-economic development of Astana and preparation for EXPO-2017.The President noted that the exhibition should demonstrate, without exception, all the achievements of independent Kazakhstan and the capital. Nursultan Nazarbayev warned also Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov he would be reprimanded, if the problem of Lake Taldykol and its foul smell were not solved. President criticized the Mayor for failing to solve the problem of Lake Taldykol that is used as a sewage pond. He reminded that 6 billion tenge had been allotted to fix the situation and dissipate the disgusting smell from the lake."Tasmagambetov [former mayor of the city] was unable to solve this problem during his tenure. You haven't done anything with it since taking up the post," said Nursultan Nazarbayev, adding that Dzhaksybekov and his deputy Sergey Khoroshun would be reprimanded. "All members of the Government must solve this problem," the President said. The mayor vowed to solve the problem and eliminate the bad odor this year.

The Head of State criticized traffic jams and the quality of the capital's roads too. He said that the capital's authorities have not yet arranged automobile parking lots with electronic payment system and 27% of the capital's roads do not have asphalt covering. He stressed that for this purpose the budget annually allocates about 50 billion tenge. In turn, deputy Mayor of Astana Kosman Aytmuhametov said that all the complaints would be resolved. The President also harshly criticized the city authorities for the lack of storm sewage system. Aytmuhametov said that it 10 new wastewater treatment plants were to be built in Astna. 2 of them were introduced in 2015, 3 ones will be commissioned by the year end. Chairman of NC Astana EXPO 2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov made a report at the meeting. According to him, €147 million of sponsor money will be attracted for EXPO 2017 in accordance with the registration dossier. "The company signed contracts and memorandums worth of millions of Euro with Kazakhstani and foreign companies. Work in that direction will be continued. 244 billion tenge of investment has already attracted by the company. This enabled us to create nearly 5,300 workplaces," he added. Noteworthy to say that the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 will kick off in Astana July 10 and end September 10. It is expected that representatives of 100 countries will take part in the event. A significant number of tourists will come from the CIS, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Turkey.



On April 28, the Head of State visited La Traviata staged at Astana Opera Theatre. The main roles were performed by laureate of international contests Maria Mudryak and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan N.Bekmukhambetov. Giuseppe Verdi's opera was directed by Henning Brockhaus, who used a number of interesting scenic solutions. The opera was accompanied by the Theatre's Symphonic Orchestra conducted by Maestro Abzal Mukhitdinov and chorus led by E.Dautova.



Director General of the IOFS Secretariat Yerzhan Zhalmukhanov held a briefing in Astana on April 28 on the sidelines of the 7th Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on food security and agricultural development. According to him, Kazakh Government allocated a grant of $ 749 thousand for the initial activities of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), The grant aims at the maintenance of Astana office and creation of the necessary infrastructure. He also stressed that all countries that had signed the Charter of the organization would pay mandatory membership fees. Qatar and Saudi Arabia became member countries of the IOFS too along with 31 countries. The agenda of the meeting included the election of the president and vice-presidents of the IOFS General Assembly, presidents and members of the Executive Board, Director General of IOFS Secretariat; and the signing ceremony of IOFS Statute and the Headquarters Agreement between Kazakhstan government and the IOFS. The founding General Assembly considered also IOFS's budget for the period 2016-2018, rules of procedure, financial regulations, personnel regulations and its five-year action plan. Recall that the initiative on the creation of IOFS in Kazakhstan was made by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2011 at the 38th ministerial session of the Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers under the OIC. Two years later in Astana experts of 30 OIC member states coordinated the approval of the draft charter document. The organization will promote export of grain and agricultural products to replenish strategic reserves, reserves of food security in Africa, Middle East and Asia. "There are new opportunities for Kazakhstani producers-exporters to channel their products not only to Central Asia but to the countries of the OIC," said Yerzhan Zhalmukhanov.

On April 28, IFC Astana, IDB Group signed memo of mutual understanding and coop. The document was signed by Chief of IFC Astana Kairat Kelimbetov and Head of the IDB Group Ahmed Mohamed Ali Al-Madani. The document is aimed at creation of foundation for strengthening cooperation with the IDB Group for further development of Islamic financing in Kazakhstan and CIS countries. The IDB renders the following technical assistance to the IFC Astana, as per the memorandum: in elaboration of a general master-plan on development of Islamic financing in Kazakhstan and CIS countries; in development of regulatory-legal framework for functioning of Islamic financial institutions in the territory of the IFC Astana; in attraction of international law firms, regulators and sectoral experts, recognized Sharia advisors for providing consultations; in development of human capital and improving financial literacy of the population; application of a unique experience of the IDB Group in Islamic financing sector as well as provision of reverse linkage between the IDB Group member countries and Kazakhstan. The objective of the IFC Astana is to promote growth and development of financial services in Kazakhstan and in the region, according to international standards and best practice of the world's leading financial centres. The efforts of the IFC Astana will be concentrated on development of the following areas: capital markets, management of assets, private banking, Islamic financing and financial technologies. Taking the above-mentioned into consideration, the cooperation between the IDB Group and IFC Astana is expected to positively impact development of real sector of economy and regional economic and financial integration. Recall that in December 2015 President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a constitutional law on establishment of the International financial Centre Astana (IFC Astana). The goal of the IFC Astana is to form a world-class leading centre of financial services. The IFC Astana will start its full-fledged functioning in early 2018.The Islamic Development Bank is the international financial organization based in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). It was created on 18 December 1973 at the first conference of the Ministers of Finance of the OIC member countries. 56 countries are presently the members of the IDB.

The parliamentary hearings on "Increasing competitiveness of domestic agrarian sector in EEU and WTO conditions" were held in Astana on April 29. The meeting discussed the paces of development of agricultural production. As Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev noted, "despite our potential, the paces of development of agricultural production lag behind the average statistical indicators of economic growth. Agrarian sector produces only 4.7% of the country's GDP. The level of agricultural productivity remains the lowest compared to other sectors." The Speaker added that the absence of up-to-date soil cultivation technologies as well as lack of quality seed grain and modern harvesting vehicles, yielding capacity in Kazakhstan remains low, compared to EEU countries. "As per preliminary data, in 2015, the productivity of the sector made slightly more than $5600 per one employed that is 3.5 times less than the average indicator of the country and much less than in developed countries. This proves that agricultural production growth is achieved mostly due to extensive factors, but not due to wide application of effective technologies, modern equipment and research achievements," he noted. In this view, as the Senate Speaker pointed out, the accession of Kazakhstan to the WTO and EEU is a real chance to bring the agricultural sector of the country to a brand new level of development, to enhance its positions at the global food market. "The achievement of this goal requires serious changes in the structure of agricultural production, in the principles of its functioning and in government's approaches to agricultural policy. First of all, the point at issue is the effectiveness and competitiveness of the domestic agrarian sector amid its functioning in global economy where competition rises nearly in all areas," Tokayev concluded. According to him, agrarian sector is a large consumer of the market of services and industrial commodities. About half of Kazakhstan's population is working in agricultural sector. 42% of Kazakhstani people live in rural areas, the majority of which is employed in trade and processing of agricultural products.

May 1, Kazakhstan celebrated one of the most important holidays - People's Unity Day - which proclaims the idea of national accord and stability of society. According to the Kazakh President's decree Kazakhstan has commemorated the People's Unity Day since 1996. This is a very symbolic holiday for Kazakhstan uniting more than 100 nationalities. There are more than 120 nationalities living in the country, who practice more than 40 religions. Astana held celebration of the People's Unity Day at the Kazakh Eli square. The festive concert involves about 450 artists and musical bands. More than 300 representatives of ethno-cultural associations took part in the celebration. Moreover, festive concerts were held near Baiterek monument and at the Student's park. Each ethnic and cultural association presented their national cuisine. A festive dastarkhan (table) reached the length of 50 meters.



KLM Royal Dutch Airlines launched a new flight linking the Dutch capital Amsterdam with the two most-populated cities in Kazakhstan - Astana and Almaty. The first passengers landed in Astana on May 3. Flights are operated four times a week (on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) with KLM Airbus A330-200."Our overarching priority in the run-up to the EXPO 2017 event is to bridge Astana with all large cities in the world. This flight is the very first step in that direction. Next year there will be more flights. After the new terminal is complete, the Astana International Airport's capacity will double," Talgat Lastayev, deputy head of the Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told Kazinform correspondent. It is worth mentioning that the Netherlands remain one of the most popular destinations for Kazakhstani tourists.bPresently, the Astana International Airport handles over 140 flights and over 10,000 passengers daily. Founded in 1919 in the Netherlands, KLM is the oldest airline in the world still operating.



Astana held an exhibition "Made in Kazakhstan" at Korme center on May 6.More than 300 local companies which received state support from the holding "Baiterek" and "Damu" fund presented their products at the exhibition. Residents and guests of Astana were able to visit the exhibition and buy Kazakhstani goods within three days, until 8 May. Thus, Kazakhstani producers presented bakery, dairy, confectionery and other food products. In addition the local companies exhibit furniture, clothing, building materials, specialized machinery and equipment, souvenirs and printing products.



On May 7, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev who is Supreme Commander-in-Chief attended a festive concert dedicated to celebration of the Day of Fatherland Defender held at Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall in Astana. "From the ancient times, defenders of Fatherland embodied honor, heroism, courage, bravery, patriotism and selfless service to their nation. Kazakhstan treasures memory and deeds of all generations of heroes who sacrificed their lives for the name of freedom and independence. Kazakhstan did not have its own army when we declared our sovereignty. By the Decree as of May 7, 1992 I took a decision to establish the Kazakhstani Army. Today we are celebrating namely this holiday," said the Head of State. As the President emphasized, the Fatherland Defender's Day is a glorious anniversary of the birth of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces. "I am congratulating all Kazakhstanis on the Fatherland Defender's Day and the oncoming Victory Day," said the Leader of the Nation. Kazakhstan marks the 25th anniversary of its independence this year. The Head of State congratulated also the veterans of the World War II on the Victory Day. "The feat of our grandparents and parents is a value of all the people of Kazakhstan. It is symbolic that the Fatherland Defender's Day and the Victory Day are so close to each other on the calendar in Kazakhstan. It just highlights the continuity and glory of all military traditions of all generations of the people of Kazakhstan," the President noted at the concert dedicated to the Fatherland Defender's Day. N. Nazarbayev told that the veterans and war workers deserve absolutely special words of gratitude. The President is confident that the Great Victory is a symbol of our heroic history, friendship of nations that defeated the common enemy together."Dear veterans, caring about your wellbeing is just a small part of the gratitude of the present generation for your sacrifices during the war. Your World War II feat will be remembered forever in Kazakhstan. We thank you all, dear veterans, for your heroism and the Great Victory," the Head of State said.



A ceremony of laying flowers to the Fatherland Defenders Monument was held May 9 in Astana. Prime Minister Karim Massimov, Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, Majilis Chairman Bakhtykozha Izmukhambetov, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, Minister of Defense Imangali Tasmagambetov, veterans of war and homefront workers, heads of governmental structures, as well as residents and guests of the city, who had come to commemorate the Kazakhstanis killed in the Great Patriotic War, participated in the ceremony. "45 veterans of the Great Patriotic War became honorable guests of today's ceremony. We wish them strong health and long life together with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren," said Deputy Head of the Municipal Internal Affairs Department, Colonel Bakhtiyar Pernebekov.



More than 2 000 residents and guests of Astana joined the Immortal Regiment Parade, which started from Astana Mall Trade Centre and finished at the Fatherland Defenders Monument on May 9. One of the participants - Tatyana Romashkova - participated in the event together with her husband and son. She came here to commemorate her great grandfather Maksim Tolmachyov. "He died in 1942 near Stalingrad. My grandmother is alive, she is now 86. She lives in another town. She was a homefront worker. She is the only person in our family who remembers those terrible years. The Day of Victory is an important holiday for me. We will always remember our grandfathers and great grandfathers who sacrificed their lives for the name of victory," said she. Nationals of Belarus, namely, Minsk, attended this large-scale event to. According to Head of the Organization of the Former Minor Prisoners of Fascism Galina Zhushko, the Immortal Regiment has not come to Belarus yet. "We came to Kazakhstan with "Say No to Fascism! Childhood without Wars!" campaign. First of all, we laid a wreath to the Monument of Ivan Panfilov. Today we participated for the first time in the Immortal Regiment parade, and we hope to bring this tradition to Minsk. We travelled around Belarus, Russia, Europe and arrived at last in Kazakhstan to tell about our lives, our fate, as the witnesses and children of war, former prisoners of concentration camps. We tell about the fate of children who lived during the war and call everybody for peace in the entire world. We call everybody to prevent spread of the fascism," G.Zmushko noted. More than 620 countries of the world including Russia, Kazakhstan, France, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Israel, Ukraine, Mongolia, Estonia, Canada and South Korea launch the Immortal Regiment parade. Kazakhstan joined this campaign on May 8, 2015.



British architect Norman Foster received State Award for Peace and Progress of 1st President of Kazakhstan on May 11. Handing the prize, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erzhan Kazykhanov mentioned that award is the evidence of distinguished contribution made by Norman Foster to development of architectural art in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. He pointed that buildings designed by the British architect give a special appearance to the young capital, which had become one of the most beautiful cities in the world.In the course of the meeting, the Ambassador mentioned about the rapid growth of Astana and that within a short period the city had become a home to some major political and cultural events, including the 2010 OSCE Summit in 2010 and the 7th Asian Winter Games in 2011.In addition to this, in 2017 Astana is hosting EXPO International specialised exhibition and launching the Astana International Financial Centre, which is to become the largest financial hub of the Eurasian region.In turn, Mr. Norman Foster expressed his gratitude for the prize and said he is very honoured to be part of a massive project to create a new capital of Kazakhstan. Astana has all possibilities to become a new leading centre in the world. Holding EXPO-2017 under the title ‘Future energy' has a global significance from both domestic and international points of view.The reward is expected to be forwarded to the Norman Foster Charity Foundation. Moreover, it will finance medical researches on causes of cancer and for new methods on therapy.NOTE: Norman Foster has been given the State Award for Peace and Progress of First President of Kazakhstan - Nation's Leader for his outstanding contribution to the development of architectural art, strengthening peace and friendship, mutual trust between different nations.Norman Foster is a British architect, holder of the Pritzker award. He is the author of the famous buildings in Astana, such as the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation (2006), the ‘Khan-Shatyr' trade and entertainment centre (2010) and the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan (2013).



Astana hosted a forum dedicated to the 80th jubilee of outstanding poet, researcher and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov. Titled as "Man of World" the Forum took place at the Eurasian National Gumilyov University. Vice Rector of the University Dikhan Kamzabek, who was attending the event, announced the ENU leadership would like to award the poet with Kultegin medal."Since the Forum is held at out University, on the initiative of Rector Erlan Sydykov, the Academic Council decided to award Mr. Suleimenov with the ENU medal Kultegin," said Vice Rector.The event was organized by the ENU together with the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO, the Union of Kazakhstani Writers and embassies of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The Land Reform Commission held its 1st meeting in Astana on May 14. The Commission was established on the President's instruction for clarification of the provisions of the country's Land Code and development of propositions on land reform. The Commission consists of 75 people - Parliament deputies, Government members, representatives of governmental structures, political parties, agriculture, scholars and civil activists.Public councils of all the regional administrations will be involved in the work of the Commission, which will be open for mass media. Recall that the Head of State declared moratorium on a number of provisions of the Land Code. Agriculture Minister Askar Myrzakhmetov took the floor at the sitting. He said that foreigners do not exercise their right for a 25-year land lease in Kazakhstan. "The provision on prolongation of the land lease period for foreigners from 10 to 25 years entered into force on January 1, 2015. And none of the regional akimats has applied for the Agriculture Ministry and the Ministry of National Economy on allocation of land parcels to foreigners as per this provision," he said. Myrzakhmetov reminded that prior to adoption of the Land Code in 2003, foreigners were allowed to lease land from Kazakhstan for up to 99 years. "However, no agreement has been signed yet," added he.

Astana-based National Museum of Kazakhstan hosted for the second time the Night at the Museum campaign dedicated to the International Day of Museums. The event was held on May 18 from 06:00 p.m. to 01:00 a.m. of May 19. The organizers offered free excursions around the Museum to enable the visitors to get familiarized with the history and culture of ancient and modern Kazakhstan. The guests enjoyed also a concert with the participation of Kazakhstani singers and an amazing laser show. More than 40 countries of the world made it a tradition to host the Night at the Museum campaigns.

The Employment, Labour and Social Protection Department of Astana released some statistical data about employment situation in Astana in Q 1 2016. Thus, according to the Department, the lowest unemployment level - 4.7% - was recorded in the city in Q1 2016. As per official statement, the measures of the municipal administration are aimed at further reduction of this indicator. The capital city implements a comprehensive plan on employment of local population till 2016 which helps employ dismissed workers including target groups of population. Job fairs are regularly organized also for disabled people. 6 415 job places were created in Astana in Q1 2016. 4 900 people applied to the municipal employment centre, 2 246 of which found new jobs.

In May, the Public Council of Astana EXPO-2017 NC held a sitting during which Chairman of the Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov announced the price for visiting the EXPO. According to him, they managed to reach agreement with the International Exhibitions Bureau regarding setting the minimum price for tickets in order to create conditions for as many people of Kazakhstan to visit the exhibition as possible and attract foreign tourists. "I can assure you that the admission fee for visiting the exhibition will be about the price of a movie ticket," he added.

Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov reported to the President on the city’s socio-economic development and implementation of the key governmental programs and plans for the oncoming period on May 16. During the meeting the President noted that Astana ranks the first among other cities of the country in dynamics of growth of the gross regional product which reached 4tr 560 bn tenge. Growth of fixed investments is observed too. In 2015, their amount reached 770bn tenge. The number of SMEs in Astana rose to 105,000 compared to 93,000 in 2014. The share of gross added value in SMEs makes 62% of the total volume of the city’s economy. 2.1mln square meters of housing will be put into commission this year in Astana. in 2014, this figure made 1mln. N.Nazarbayev pointed out low unemployment rate in Astana. In 2015, per capita income in the capital city made 3.7mn tenge. 84.5% of children are covered with pre-school education. In 2015 maternal mortality made 7 per 100,000 live births, and in Q1 2016 this indicator equals zero. Nazarbayev emphasized that investments in development of the city turned out to be effective. “These indicators are the results of serious work of the state, primarily, of the municipal kimat. The work must be continued. Much work is done for turning Astana into a ‘smart city’, for developing alternative energy, heat supply, landscaping of streets and building car parking,” said the President.



Public Procurement specialists from across Europe and Central Asia gathered in Astana on 18 May to share experiences and best-practices in public procurement reforms. They discussed and promoted cross-regional cooperation in public procurement and good governance at the 12th Procurement, Integrity, Management and Openness (PRIMO) Forum. The 12th PRIMO Forum was hosted by the Government of Kazakhstan, which had demonstrated its commitment to improving transparency and public accountability. In recent years, the Government has introduced a succession of fundamental reforms to improve Public Financial Management, which have resulted in a sound legislative framework for public procurement and financial management, a strategic context for medium-term planning and budgeting, with physical and financial goals, as well as improved procurement process, including an efficient and transparent e-Government Procurement system. The PRIMO Forum was co-sponsored by the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), with cooperation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), Support for Improvement in Governance and Management (SIGMA), and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).More than a decade ago, representatives from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan first met to develop a common platform to learn from each other, this initiative has grown into an annual Platform and has spurred the creation of an influential community of practice spanning more than 24 countries throughout the Europe and Central Asia region, and beyond.Previous Forums focused on state-of-the-art developments in public procurement reforms such as centralized purchasing of common-use goods and services, electronic procurement, transparency and integrity in public procurement, and measuring procurement performance. "This 12th Forum in Astana is a strong sign of commitment of the 25 participating countries to maintain this networking and learning platform. PRIMO has reached a level of network maturity that provides an opportunity to all key public procurement stakeholders to freely exchange their knowledge, experiences, and ideas to foster efficient and sustained regional and global cooperation in public procurement," says Cyril Muller, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia. Over three days, the PRIMO Forum focused on learning and sharing experiences and practices on the professionalization of the procurement function. The procurement function is still not considered a specific profession in most countries and consequently, building procurement professional expertise remains a challenge. This professionalization, nevertheless, plays a critical role in helping governments to sustain the reform and modernization of their public procurement systems. Ensuring fair and transparent public procurement processes yields to efficient government expenditure utilization, quality and timely service delivery.' To foster regional and cross-regional cooperation, the participants focused on strengthening their network by seeking active involvement and support of international and bilateral donors to further improve service delivery. At the conclusion of the PRIMO Forum, each country presented their achievements in procurement reform over the last year and state their planned actions on procurement reform for the coming year, which will be monitored throughout the year. Learning from their peers, each team formulated and shared an action plan to be monitored by governments, international financial institution (IFIs), and other procurement experts.

Astana is going to inaugurate its MEGA Silk Way Shopping Mall in December 2016. Nurlan Smagulov, head of Astana Group building company, announced it in May. According to him, the project is among the most important ones in Astana, as it will be something like a gate to the EXPO 2017. The idea of building such a shopping mall belongs to the President, who named it Zhibek Zholy (Silk Way). We are sure that the project will worthily decorate our city,” N.Smagulov noted. The “green” project provides for use of solar energy, application of energy-saving technologies and rational use of water resources. The area of the project is 140 000 square meters. The length of the building is 500 m and its width is 160 m. It should be noted that the shopping mall is a part of the EXPO 2017 architectural ensemble. As is known, the international exhibition will be held in Astana from June 10 through September 10, 2017.

The WCO Europe Regional Heads of Customs Conference was held in Astana May 19. Participating were heads of customs agencies from 50 countries. First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev took floor at the conference and addressed participants of the conference on behalf of Prime Minister Karim Massimov. In his remarks, Mr. Sagintayev noted that customs service plays a strategic role in the economic development of every country. "In this connection, exchange of information between customs services is of paramount importance and the World Customs Organization (WCO) plays a leading role in that process," he said. According to him, Kazakhstan exerts every effort to improve norms and rules of international trade and as a member of the WTO pays utmost attention to the implementation of SAFE Framework of Standards. "Situated at the crossroads of trade routes of the biggest continent in the world, Kazakhstan gradually expands its transit potential and strives to cement trade relations. We wouldn't be able to do that without WCO support," he added.



The National Pantheon will be likely built in Astana. The construction of the first stage of the project is estimated at 2.3 bln tenge, Astana Mayor's Office announced May 19. As a press release reads, the project’s design and estimation paperwork is elaborated. As per feasibility study, the first stage of construction is estimated at 2.3 bln tenge. These funds will be spent on overhaul of Kabanbay Batyr Mausoleum, landscaping of the adjusting territory and existing tombs and installation of tombstones. The area of the construction work is expected to make about 5 hectares. The implementation of the first stage of the project will ensure the functioning of the Pantheon in the nearest several years. The National Pantheon will be located in 17 km southward of Astana city, in close proximity to Kabanbay Batyr village in Tselinogradskiy district of Akmola region.

President of Senegal Macky Sall arrived in Kazakhstan with an official visit on May 19. Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly met the delegation of the Republic of Senegal at the airport. At a meeting with the Kazakh President, the sides outlined potential sectors of collaboration, in particular, trade and economic cooperation. The sides noted that big problems exist in transport issues and added that energy sphere, agriculture and Islamic banking remained priorities for the both countries. Besides, N. Nazarbayev noted that the sides agreed to expand cooperation in the spheres of culture, education and sport. The Head of State also expressed his hope for active participaiton of Senegal in the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana. "I am confident that the agreements we have reached would help our countries deepen the interaction in all spheres. The African continent is like a reserve of our planet. One billion people and over 300 million sq kilometers and great riches of the continent, it's all Africa. This continent is going to develop sharply soon, and Kazakhstan needs to step up cooperation with the African countries now. I think that Africa has great future in the 21st century," N. Nazarbayev added. President Sall, in turn, thanked his Kazakhstani counterpart for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan, expressing hope the visit will help establish contacts between the two countries. "I would like to praise your leadership in Central Asia and beyond. Your diplomatic, political and economic activity stretches far beyond this region. Astana proves that you are a great creator. The entire world is interested in our continent and we've come to you as partners to establish cooperation," the Senegalese President added.

Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov met with Marco Borradori - Mayor of the Swiss city of Lugano on May 20, who had arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan on a working visit. The sides noted dynamic development of business and cultural ties between the two cities which open up new opportunities for cooperation at the regional level. According to the website of Astana city's administration office, Mr. Dzhaksybekov said that Astana is positive on working with Swiss companies many of which already operate in the market of Astana and Kazakhstan on the whole. In turn, Mr. Borradori expressed admiration for Astana. M.Borradori said that he sees similarities in Astana and Lugano thanks to the fact that Swiss companies were involved in the construction of the city. It is worth noting that Lugano-based Mabco Constructions S.A. was one of the first foreign companies included in the construction market of Astana. And today the company has been actively involved in the construction projects of the city. Heads of Astana and Lugano have agreed to develop bilateral relations in the framework of the memorandum on cooperation. Particular attention is to be paid to the development of "smart city" projects, exchange of experience in education, business and construction sectors. In addition, the parties agreed to co-host business meetings and conferences and hold the Days of Lugano in Astana during the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.

The ATOM Project Honourary Ambassador, artist and anti-nuclear weapons activist Karipbek Kuyukov held his first ten-day long exhibition in Astana. The event was opened on May 21 and was dedicated to the creative drive and the overcoming of human difficulties. “It is called Polyot (Rise) because with this title we want to convey the point that even a person who was born without arms can fly and this exhibition is about overcoming human difficulties,” says Yelden Sarybai, President of Pero Fund established to promote modern Kazakh poetry, literature and writers. Pero (Feather) Fund is helping in putting together the exhibition. “We want to inspire residents of Astana with the person of no ordinary qualities that are hard to imagine on oneself and even with such limitations to be able to successfully create a painting, conduct exhibitions and be a sterling member of society,” he noted. Kuyukov’s physical challenges and being a native of Yegindybulak, a village that was under exposure from decades of Soviet nuclear weapon testing at the now closed Semipalatinsk nuclear testing site did not prevent the artist from creating and fighting for a world where the consequences of nuclear tests will remain in the past, the event’s Facebook page says. According to Sarybai, the paintings exhibited include landscapes, portraits and nuclear topics. “We want to present Karipbek as a person who is not confined by a single style, there is watercolour, oil on canvas, cardboard, a great deal of technique and different plots,” Sarybai explained. Kuyukov’s last exhibition in Kazakhstan was 20 years ago and he held many overseas acitivites in recent years.



In May 2016 , the capital city of Kazakhstan hosted the Astana Economic Forum, the annual event which brings together representatives from the world’s economic community, current and former heads of states, Nobel Prize laureates, outstanding figures from the scientific world, and businessmen. The Forum is best known as a platform for international dialogue that enables constructive discussion of economic development issues concerning both Central Asia and the entire world in relation to changes witnessed in the global economy. The AEF and its activities are distinguished by the active participation of government and business figures from more than 80 countries. As the world economy undergoes a number of changes, the AEF serves as a platform where these figures consider the major global challenges of the day and brainstorm on solutions to address such challenges. In the framework of forums held in the past, world leaders have expressed their views and offered practical propositions concerning economic strengthening, not only for Central Asia and the post-Soviet space, but also for the world. Through eight years, numerous business and government leaders have tackled such themes as "Modern Aspects of Economic Development under the Conditions of Globalization", "Economic Security of Eurasia in the System of Global Risks", "Ensuring Sustainable Economic Growth in Post-Crisis Period", "New decade: Challenges and Perspectives", "Global Economic Transformation: Challenges and Perspectives of Development", "Ensuring Balanced Economic Growth in the G-GLOBAL Format", "Risk management in the era of changes in the format of G-Global" and "Infrastructure: Driver of Sustainable Economic Growth". AEF 2016 participants made their way to Astana to address the challenges concerning "The New Economic Reality: Diversification, Innovation and Knowledge Economy."

IMF chief Christine Lagarde came to Astana to participate in the Regional Conference of the IMF as part of the AEF 2016 scheduled for May 24. The conference discussed the current economic conditions in the region and the issue of assisting sustainable growth. During her visit Ms. Lagarde met with President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Akorda. The parties discussed the main areas of the Kazakhstan-IMF cooperation as well as the key trends in development of the global financial-economic system. N.Nazarbayev stressed the importance of the decision to hold the IMF Regional Conference in Astana ahead of the AEF 2016. The Head of State pointed out that Kazakhstan collaborates with the IMF since the year of gaining its independence. “The experts of the Fund provided great technical and financial assistance to us. Kazakhstan’s economy experiences uneasy period today due to several factors, such as oil prices fall, late implementation of structural reforms as well as the situation related to Russia and economic situation in China. Despite this, we have prevented further decline of GDP and ensured its positive dynamics, which we hope to preserve in 2016. For six years, our republic has been implementing the measures to lower our dependence on raw materials,” said N.Nazarbayev. In turn, Christine Lagarde expressed hope for successful holding of the Regional Conference which will be attended for the first time by heads of economic blocs of the governments of several countries. Ms. Lagarde thanked N.Nazarbayev for the partnership with the IMF. According to her, the Fund will keep providing all required assistance to Kazakhstan. Besides, the IMF Chief noted that the Fund backs Kazakhstan’s initiatives on reforming the economic, industrial and infrastructure development of the country.

Ms. Lagarde met also with Prime Minister Karim Massimov in Astana The sides discussed a wide range of issues including improvement of monetary policy, conducting structural reforms and short-term prospects of Kazakhstan’s economic development. The Kazakh PM noted that the Government of Kazakhstan asserts every effort to mitigate foreign negative factors and announced the measures launched by his Cabinet as part of the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms. Karim Massimov told C.Lagarde about Kazakh President’s idea to establish the Astana International Financial Centre. In turn, Ms. Lagarde noted that Kazakhstan “took a wise step when decided to establish the National Fund”. “This gives you an opportunity for maneuvering in monetary policy in order to mitigate the shock,” she said. Christin Lagarde expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for warm welcome and invitation to partake in the IMF Regional Conference. “To my mind, this is a good idea. I believe we could turn it into a useful forum where ministers of finance could talk to each other,” she pointed out.

At a press conference held at the Rixos Hotel in Astana, the IMF Chief said that Central Asian countries can support one another to a far greater degree. “All Central Asian countries are different, but interdependent at the same time,” she noted. According to her, a lot can be done in order to develop regional integration. Countries of the region can support one another to a far greater degree, some of them already do.

Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the plenary session within the framework of the AEF 2016. Welcoming the participants he suggested establishing a fund of human capital development under the UN aegis for cooperation in the sphere of education and healthcare in the poorest countries. The fund, according to the Kazakh leader, will be tasked to improve the quality of education and healthcare in the poorest countries. "This problem can be solved only by joint efforts of the international community," Nursultan Nazarbayev added. The President revealed also the main priorities for Kazakhstan. “Investment and human capital development, industrialization, infrastructure, savings for the future generations have been and remain the main priorities for Kazakhstan,” he noted. According to him, despite the economic crisis, volume of international reserves of the country, including the reserves of the National Fund, amounted to $95 billion or approximately 50% of GDP. The Kazakh Leader suggested also mapping out the Global Roadmap on green economy development. "In pursuit of economic benefit we often forget about a whole spectrum of measures on the issues of environment. Global initiative to prevent climate change is of paramount importance, but we must not forget about other problems. I suggest developing the Global Roadmap on green economy development and rational use of natural resources on the basis of the Paris Agreement," President Nazarbayev said addressing a plenary session at the forum. According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, this Roadmap should cover not only cutting emissions, but also preserving lands, fresh water and biological environment. One more Presidential initiative related to using the G-Global platform for generation of global proposals on further development. "Forums in China, Russia, Kazakhstan and Davos generate a lot of proposals. Those should be accumulated and result in new ideas," said the Kazakh leader, adding that such forums should not be held for the sake of rubbing shoulders and talking. "To this end I suggest using G-Global, the interactive and virtual platform initiated in Kazakhstan. Today it unites over 30,000 experts from 140 countries of the world," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted. The Head of State also stressed that the platform can become a good basis for joint work.

On the sidelines of the AEF 2016, the Head of State met with Nobel Prize laureates and heads of international organizations. Those attending the meeting were Nobel Prize Thomas Sargent, Christopher Pissarides and Edward Prescott, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti, economist, adviser to US President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher Arthur Laffer, Director of The Earth Institute at Columbia University Jeffrey D. Sachs, professor of economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology Daron Acemoglu, economics professor at Cambridge University Ha-Joon Chang, economist Song Hongbing, chairman of «Boston Consulting Group» Board Hans-PaulBuerkner, chairman of the Board of Directors of JP Morgan Chase International Dr. Jacob A. Frenkel.



Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs, Director of the Earth Institute of Columbia University, was among the AEF 2016 participants too. Speaking at the plenary session, he thanked President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for organization of and invitation to the 9th Astana Economic Forum. The speaker said he had been in Kazakhstan 24 years ago and he was pleased to see positive examples in the development of Astana city each time. He added that it was very interesting to see Astana's dynamism and rapid growth.

Then-Minister of Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev attended the Kazakhstan Investment Summit held within the AEF 2016. In his speech he informed that "Astana" International Financial Centre would start operating in 2018. The Centre will be governed by standards of the world's leading financial centers, and on the principles of English law using the English language in proceedings. In addition, to ensure favorable conditions for investors, Kazakhstan has unilaterally introduced visa-free regime for 19 priority countries including Australia, Hungary, Italy, Monaco, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Malaysia, UAE, Singapore, UK, USA, Germany, Finland, France, Switzerland and Japan. "We are working with the OECD team to become a member of the Investment Committee of this organization. In 2012 OECD made recommendations on how to improve the investment climate in Kazakhstan. We clearly understand where there are weak points and how to fix them. Kazakhstan has already taken steps to improve the legislation in such areas as public-private partnership, licenses and permits, foreign labor force, protection of intellectual property rights, privatization, etc.," said Asset Issekeshev and added that the representatives of the OECD member states will enjoy visa-free regime for visiting Astana IFC since 2017.



EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti was invited to the 2016 AEF as well. Delivering a speech he emphasized that Kazakhstan may count on the EBRD’s support in terms of economy diversification. "You can fully count on our support, especially in terms of investment and diversification of your economy. Diversification does not always fully depend on oil and gas production that, nonetheless, play an important role in your country. But only diversification can enhance resilience of economy to external shocks," Sir Chakrabarti noted, addressing President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at a plenary session of the forum. He also said he is confident that Kazakhstan is moving in the right direction. "Your ambitious economic goals may help in attraction of investment," he added.

Kazakhstan Investment Summit 2016 was organised also during the Astana Economic Forum by The Economist Events . The event analysed the progress made by the country on its route to delivering on economic diversification, discuss the improvements needed and explore where the investment opportunities lie. Taking place alongside the Astana Economic Forum, the event examined how Kazakhstan was planning to future-proof its economy, attract international investment and strengthen the rule of law and its institutions.The event brought together up to 120 national and international senior -level attendees from sectors including telecommunications, finance, manufacturing, education, construction, energy and agribusiness. conferences/emea/kazakhstan-investment-2016 Source: www.kazembassy.org.uk

Besides, Kazakhstan Privatization Forum took place during the 2016 AEF. The privatisation of more than 60 state owned firms, and many more smaller ones, is firmly underway in Kazakhstan. Announced late last year, the Government's plans are ambitious and far reaching, as the State builds on its membership of the World Trade Organization, aiming to join the G30 and OECD in the coming years. With companies including KazMunayGas, Kazakhtelecom, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kazatomprom and Samruk Energy on the market, a wealth of opportunities exists for regional and international investors keen to get a foothold in this key gateway economy. The Financial Times’ Kazakhstan Privatization Forum, co-organized in partnership with Samruk-Kazyna, provided comprehensive information on how the process works in practice, the drivers behind it and the developments to date.

The agenda featured keynote contributions from Prime Minister Massimov and senior figures who are leading the privatization drive. Attendees benefited from in-depth analysis on the economic outlook for Kazakhstan, following the reforms and restructuring pursued by the authorities. Panel discussions focused on the investment prospects in the energy and infrastructure sectors and included insights from the Chief Executive Officers of some of the companies marked for privatization, as well as financiers and other experts in these markets.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called on foreign investors to promote Int'l Financial Center «Astana» abroad at the meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council in Astana in May.

"I invite you, members of the Foreign Investors' Council, to take active part in the creation and work of the Center and promote it abroad. Being friends of Kazakhstan and heads of the world's largest companies, you can spread the word in your countries about this important initiative on the territory of the Eurasian continent," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council in Astana on Friday.The Head of State reminded he had invited heads of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world to manage the Center." Kazakhstan is ready to consider and support all your proposals on partnership within the framework of the Center. I am confident that our cooperation will facilitate sustainable, socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan and the entire region," President Nazarbayev added.

Besides, this activity already has its first results as long as a school is being built in Astana at the expense of the grant provided by the charitable fund of President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan totaling $13 million.

The Kazakh-Emirati school will open doors in Astana for 900 schoolchildren next year, according to Kazakh Ambassador to the UAE Kairat Lama-Sharif.

"Located between the Abu Dhabi Plaza Center and the EXPO 2017 town, the school is being built at the expense of the grant provided by the charitable fund of President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan totaling $13 million," Ambassador Lama-Sharif said during a press briefing at the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Friday.It is worth mentioning that the same fund organized the international cultural festival in November 2015 bringing together 50 Kazakhstani craftsmen.

Development of the capital city of Kazakhstan led to development of sports in the city and in the country. Astana hosted the 9th AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship this May. Kazakhstani Dina Zholaman hauled a gold medal at the championship.

Kazakhstani Dina Zholaman hauled gold at the 9th AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship at the Barys Arena in Astana.

Zholaman devastated Stoyka Petrova from Bulgaria 3:0 in the final of the Women's Bantam (54 kg) weight category event. Zholaman was the second female boxer to win gold at the event after Nazym Kyzaibay collected gold in her respective weight class.

Kazakhstani boxers Valentina Khalzova and Nazym Kyzaibay also won gold at the 9th AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship in Astana on May 27.

Boxer Valentina Khalzova earned third gold for Kazakhstan at the 9th AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship in Astana.

Khalzova was stronger than Chinese Hong Gu 3:0 in the final bout in Women's Welter (69 kg) weight category. Earlier Nazym Kyzaibay and Dina Zholaman hauled boxing gold for Kazakhstan in 48kg and 54kg weight categories respectively.

At the World Championship in Astana Lazzat Kungeibayeva continued the trend for Kazakhstan and won her country the 4th boxing gold.

Kazakhstani Lazzat Kungeibayeva clinched gold at the 9th AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship by defeating the American boxer in the final bout.

Kungeibayeva destroyed Shadasia Green in Women's Heavy (+81kg) weight category 3:0 at the world championship in Astana. She won the fourth gold medal for Kazakhstan following in the steps of Nazym Kyzaibay (48kg), Dina Zholaman (54kg) and Valentina Khalzova (69kg). Team Kazakhstan hauled 6 medals in total.

Obviously, sport is not the only sphere the country pays attention to. Thus, the Canadian corporation «Cameco» and Kazatomprom plan to extend their mutually beneficial cooperation until 2045 as they signed an agreement within the framework of the Foreign Investment Council (FIC) in Astana on May 27.

Considering both the near term uranium market challenges and the favorable investment climate in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Canadian corporation «Cameco» and Kazatomprom plan to extend their mutually beneficial cooperation until 2045.

According to Kazatomprom, the agreement, signed at Foreign Investment Council (FIC) in Astana, determines the further development of joint projects for the next 30 years, particularly, providing for the extension of the contract for subsoil use, as well as increasing the share of Kazatomprom in «JV «Inkai» from 40% up to 60%.As the Chairman of the Board of JSC «NAC «Kazatomprom» Askar Zhumagaliev noted: «Kazatomprom and Cameco have, for many years now, been engaged in a highly cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship where commitments have always been upheld. Therefore, we intend to further expand our partnership, balancing the economic interests».«This agreement strengthens our partnership with another global leader in uranium mining and moves both Cameco and Kazatomprom closer to realizing the full potential of their investment in JV Inkai», said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel. «For Cameco, the agreement advances our strategy of building on our low-cost production assets that helps to mitigate the risk of today's uncertain uranium market and positions us to maximize returns when the market recovers».The agreement includes provisions that would make Cameco's proprietary uranium refining technology available to Kazatomprom on a royalty-free basis, and grants Kazatomprom a five-year option to license Cameco's proprietary uranium conversion technology for purposes of constructing and operating a UF6 conversion facility in Kazakhstan as well as the option to obtain UF6 conversion services for Kazatomprom at Cameco's Port Hope facility for a period of 10 years and receive other commercial support. Cameco and Kazatomprom will complete a feasibility study for the purpose of evaluating the design, construction and operation of a uranium refinery in Kazakhstan. The parties have agreed that the decision to build a refinery will be made on the results of the feasibility study (FS).Cameco Corporation, with its head office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is one of the world's largest uranium producers, providing approximately 16% of world uranium production, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Cameco's mining operations are located in Canada, the United States and Kazakhstan. The company's uranium products are used to generate electricity in nuclear energy plants around the world, providing one of the cleanest sources of energy available today. Cameco's shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. In Kazakhstan, Cameco partners with national atomic company Kazatomprom in Joint Venture Inkai.The Joint Stock Company National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" is the national operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan, for import and export of uranium, rare metals, nuclear fuel for power plants, special equipment and dual-purpose materials. 100% of Kazatomprom's stock is held by the government under the National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna. Kazatomprom presently employs over 26,000 workers and is one of the world's leading uranium mining companies.

International activity has always been an important part of Kazakhstan policy. That being said, Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev met with Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Roberto Azevêdo in Astana on May 27. K. Tokayev praised Azevêdo for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan, WTO.

Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev met with Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Roberto Azevêdo in Astana, the chamber's press service reported.

Speaker Tokayev congratulated the WTO Director General on the Dostyk order awarded by President Nursultan Nazarbayev and said it is the recognition of his merits in strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WTO.During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on President Nazarbayev's new initiatives in the sphere of human capital development and environmental protection put forward at the Astana Economic Forum this week.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov also met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde in Astana this spring. The sides discussed many political issues including development of the international financial center "Astana".



Kazakhstan conducts modernization of the economic and monetary policy in order to diversify the economy and improve the people's welfare. The Government intends to develop export-oriented industries with high added value. Kazakhstan increases investment in infrastructure.

Karim Massimov took part in the Silk Road Countries Forum themed "Energy. Resources and Sustainable Development". Speaking at the forum Prime Minister noted that the Silk Road Prime contributed to the development of trade as well as boosted exchange of advanced experience, achievements and knowledge of that time and promoted peace and dialogue across Eurasia for centuries. Karim Massimov also took part in the Investment Summit which was held within Astana Economic Forum. PM announced that Kazakhstan should minimize the conflict of interest and populism in the civil service. He stressed that to achieve this goal it is necessary to ensure and restore the confidence of citizens in the state apparatus and judiciary. During the meeting with the Director General of the World Trade Organization Roberto Azevedo, who arrived in Kazakhstan for participating in the Astana Economic Forum, Mr. Massimov noted that Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO had to become a signal for the international community about Kazakhstan's intention to be a stable and predictable partner with the most favorable investment and business climate in the region. In turn, the WTO Director General expressed readiness for future strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation and noted the effectiveness of the measures Kazakhstan took on the way to improving the business climate and increasing the investment attractiveness, which was reflected in the Doing Business Index by the World Bank. Speaking at Kazakhstan Investment Summit Minister for Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev said that industrialization will be directed to the development of export-oriented industries with high added value focusing on markets in the first place, Russia, Central Asia, Iran, and western China. In addition Kazakhstan plans to develop the productive sector of services which can also increase the share of non-oil GDP and exports. The productive sector of services includes transit and logistics, the new Silk Road between China, Europe and the Middle East, tourism, engineering and etc.Mr. Issekeshev noted, in the last 5 years Kazakhstan has invested more than $5 billion in infrastructure. It is very important for the country as Kazakhstan is landlocked. However, our country is a land bridge between China, Russia, Central Asia and Iran. Over the next 3 years it is planned to invest over $10 billion in infrastructure. At a meeting on the implementation of investment projects Asset Issekeshev said that in the current year 120 new industries will create 14,000 permanent jobs. Thus, 25 projects are being implemented in special economic zones, 30 projects - with the participation of foreign investors.

The intentions of Kazakhstan to play an important role in the international arena are also clearly seen in its plans to host the EXPO-2017. Another country confirmed its participation in the EXPO on May 27.

The Government of Finland took a formal decision on participation in "EXPO-2017" International specialized exhibition in Astana, the press service of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Finland reported.

According to Minister of Economy Olli Rehn and Minister of Foreign Trade Ms. Lenita Toivakka, this decision confirms the commitment of Finland to give a new impetus to full cooperation with Kazakhstan where energy, energy efficiency and new technologies are of priority areas. "Finland is the world leader in the field of energy and clean technologies development. The experience and achievements of the country will be represented in the Finnish pavilion at EXPO-2017. Many Finnish energy companies are already working in Kazakhstan. We hope that our participation will enhance interest in the business community of Central Asia," said O.Rehn."Participation of Finland in the international exhibition is an important step contributing to the promotion of Finnish exports to Kazakhstan. Despite the active development of bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, "clean" technology and education, our state still has a large untapped potential in the above mentioned areas. Kazakhstan and the surrounding regions are of great interest for Finnish companies. The possibility of opening direct flights to Astana will help our companies and officials to maintain regular contacts with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states. In addition, it will create conditions for the development of tourism between the two states," said Lenita Toivakka. The official Helsinki attaches particular importance to the fact that EXPO-2017 in Astana will be held in the year of 100th anniversary of Finland's independence.

The process of preparation for the EXPO-2017 is under strict control of Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov, who met with Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in late May to report on the progress in construction of EXPO facilities.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

As the press service of the Akorda informed, A. Yessimov reported the President on the process of preparation for the international exhibition EXPO-2017 and its content.

A. Yssimov also reported that the construction work was held in accordance with the schedule. Presently, 87 countries and 15 international organizations confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

The President of Kazakhstan drew attention to the fact that it was necessary to study international experience and use it at the event in order to ensure only the best content is presented at the exhibition.

Speaking of the international policy and role of Kazakhstan in the international arena, 41 countries attended “Religions against Terrorism” intl conference in Astana on May 30.

On 31 May 2016, Astana hosted an international conference on "Religions against Terrorism" with the participation of parliamentarians from different countries and representatives of various religious confessions.

63 delegates from 41 countries attended the event.

“True religion denies extremism and terrorism. It condemns death of innocent people, preaches tolerance and moderation in all its manifestations. The leaders of religious and political movements, in my opinion, should bring this idea to the attention of all the people, especially, of younger generation. They should concentrate their efforts on termination of conflicts which break out not without intolerance towards another view, another religion. Peace and accord only can underlie favorable development of civilization,” noted Senator Georgiy Kim at a briefing in Astana.

According to him, the Conference is called to reflect the position of Kazakhstan, which states “that stable political and socio-economic development is impossible without inter-ethnic, inter-faith and inter-cultural accord.”

“Kazakhstan will share its experience in this sphere and will make constructive propositions at the event,” the Senator added.

As of the events of the international scale, Astana hosted the EEU Supreme Council on May 31.

The meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) Supreme Council with the participation of leaders of the EEU members was held in Astana on May 31.

The EEU president are believed to discuss boosting integration within the trading bloc, including the formation of single oil and gas market, expansion of the EEU's trade and economic ties with foreign countries and sign a number of documents.Participating in the meeting are President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Kazakhstan's capital city - Astana - to take part in EEU Supreme Council meeting on May 31.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Kazakhstan's capital of Astana on Tuesday to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) Supreme Council.

Leaders of other EEU members, namely Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan will also take part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting, scheduled to kick off later on Tuesday. The presidents are expected to discuss the prospects of boosting mutual integration, including the creation of single market for gas, oil and oil products, as well as the expansion of the union's trade and economic ties with other countries.

On Monday, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the Russian leader was expected to hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss issues of bilateral relations, international problems and integration processes.The Russia-led EEU, in existence since January 2015, provides for the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor among its five member states, Sputniknews.com reports.

Political figures of the world gave credit to Kazakhstan for promoting religious tolerance worldwide. US Congressman Alcee Hastings was one of them when he shared his thoughts on the Religions Against Terrorism Conference, which was scheduled to be in Astana.

US Congressman Alcee Hastings believed that Kazakhstan was a valued leader in promoting religious tolerance in the world.

Hon. Alcee L. Hastings of Florida in the House of Representatives recently shared his thoughts on the conference in Astana entitled Religions Against Terrorism."The conference will bring together political and religious leaders from around the world who are dedicated to ensuring that religious freedom is the rule rather than the exception. These leaders will also spend their valuable time discussing ways in which we can help defeat those who wish to pervert and twist religions into vehicles of hate and destruction," the Congressman noted.According to him, between 2003 and 2012 Kazakhstan was host to four important gatherings that drew senior members from many different religions including Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism and Taoism."By holding the upcoming conference, Kazakhstan once again leads its region and the world in working toward a time when all religions are respected and those wishing to do harm under the color of religion are undermined and stopped from doing so at every turn," he stressed."Under the leadership of President Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan has, since the earliest days of its independence, been a valued leader in promoting religious tolerance. This legacy continues with the upcoming Religions Against Terrorism conference and will, I am sure, continue far into the future. I wish my friends a successful conference and applaud their laudable efforts," he added.

At the mentioned Religions Against Terrorism conference in Astana political figures expressed their opinions and shared their thoughts on the global security situation. Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia Ilyas Umakhanov was one of them saying that terrorists come to cooperation a lot easier than we do.

It is crucial to unite our efforts in fight against extremism and its ideology in the information space, believes Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia Ilyas Umakhanov.

"In the face of mutual threat of international terrorism, religious leaders sink their accumulated differences and show a united front. In this connection, call for the world community to unite and put an end to violence and terrorism is of paramount importance," Mr. Umakhanov said at the Religions Against Terrorism conference in Astana on Tuesday. According to him, in fight against terrorism the role of parliamentarians significantly increases. "International legal norms and domestic laws should become the effective counter weapons in fight against terrorism. Let's be honest, terrorists find common ground with each other faster and easier than politicians," he added.

Terrorism is the global threat and Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Amal Al Qubaisi confirmed it saying that terrorism in the Middle East had nothing to do with Islam refuting the notion that those two were interconnected. He told it at the Religions Against Terrorism conference in Astana

Terrorism in the Middle East has nothing to do with Islam, believes Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Amal Al Qubaisi.

"Terrorists rise to power through the use of violence. Terrorism in the Middle East has nothing to do with Islam. Islam teaches us to live in peace with other religions, it teaches us to love and to forgive," Amal Al Qubaisi said at the Religions Against Terrorism conference in Astana on Tuesday.According to her, presently Islam is used by many terrorist organizations and armed groups in destructive purposes. The Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE is confident that education can become an effective weapon in fight against radical thinking. "This is the most effective weapon against ignorance and nihilism," Amal Al Qubaisi added."We've gathered here today to declare that terrorism is unacceptable. Terrorism should not change us or our values. We need to develop recommendations and mechanisms. The stakes are high. It is high time to spring into action. Humankind is what we must protect in our fight against terrorism," she concluded.

As is seen from above Astana is turning into a big international platform proved by another meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) Supreme Council, which was held in the capital city of Kazakhstan on May 31.

The narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) Supreme Council kicked off in the Akorda presidential residence in the Kazakh capital on May 31.

"I am glad to see you in Astana today," said President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, addressing participants of the meeting. "We've gathered to discuss further development of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). First of all, I would like to congratulate everyone on the important milestone, the second anniversary of signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union that took place here in Astana. Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus started [the trading bloc], Armenia and Kyrgyzstan joined it later. The EEU's activity is gaining momentum. Today we've gathered to discuss and make important decisions. There are 14 issues on the agenda."The EEU leaders are expected to discuss boosting integration within the trading bloc, including the formation of single oil and gas market, expansion of the EEU's trade and economic ties with foreign countries and sign a number of documents.

Participating in the meeting are President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

As we mentioned, the capital city of Kazakhstan hosted the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, where it was informed that the next meeting would be held in Moscow.

The proposition to hold the next meeting in the Russian capital city was announced by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Recall, that a number of documents was signed following the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana.

“The EEU Commission signed memorandums of mutual understanding with the governments of Mongolia, Peru and Chile. We also plan to sign trade agreements with Serbia. The agreements on cooperation with South Korea, Ecuador and MERCOSUR are being drafted now. Iran, India, Israel and Egypt are also interested in establishment of close ties with the EEU,” said Vladimir Putin at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Akorda.

The Russian Leader emphasized that he welcomes Kazakhstan’s initiative to hold an international conference on establishing interaction between the EEU and the EU.

“The Eurasian Economic Commission should be actively involved in this issue. I would like also to praise the support rendered by the EEU Business Council. In my opinion, this area of work is very important. As you know, Viktor Khristenko has been recently appointed its Chairman. I would like to take this opportunity to invite all of you to our next meeting in December in Moscow,” noted V.Putin.

Astana also hosts Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions regularly, and Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Mr. Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev opened the regular session of the Secretariat at the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana on June 1.

Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Mr. Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev opened the regular session of the Secretariat at the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana.

At the onset of the session Mr. Tokayev praised results of the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, calling it successful, and noted it was attended by many prominent religious leaders. According to him, the Congress is an effective platform where politicians and religious leaders an find common mechanisms of resolving the global problems.At today's session members of the Secretariat will discuss many issues, including the Astana International Award for contribution to inter-faith dialogue.

At the 15th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital, Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Marat Azilkhanov told the news that the Museum of Peace and Accord would be unveiled in Astana.

Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Marat Azilkhanov revealed the news at the 15th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday. "The Secretariat has developed a concept of the museum that will collect materials, documents and artifacts and carry out research in the field of development of dialogue of culture and religions," Mr. Azilkhanov said at the session. In his words, the museum will showcase documents and materials of the Congress, the Secretariat, original documents and copies, photos, information about various projects, etc.

Following the results of the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, the theme for the next Congress was revealed.

The main theme of the upcoming Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in 2018 was revealed at the sitting of the Secretariat of the Congress.

"The events of the recent years make the issues of the basic security of people the most important. Taking into account the unprecedented rise of terrorism and the growing threat of using of nuclear weapons by them, and the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan on consolidation of efforts of the world community for fighting terrorism, the participants of the sitting were offered to consider announcing security the main theme of the upcoming Congress in 2018," Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Marat Azilkhanov said.

Thus, the participants of the sitting unanimously approved the theme of the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions "Religious leaders for secure world".

Obviously, the traditions of the work started in Astana at the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions had to be continued as August 9, 2017 was announced the date for the next sitting of the Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will hold its sitting on August 9, 2017, Head of the Secretariat, Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed.

Summing up the results of the 15th sitting he noted that the members of the Secretariat made a significant contribution to promotion of honorable goals of the Congress.

"Under the conditions of the accumulated tension in the world, the Astana's Congress is becoming an important institute of the global and spiritual diplomacy. We see now that eradication of violence and building of the secure world is impossible without active involvement of religious leaders. In this regard I would like to draw your attention to the ideas of the President of Kazakhstan outlined in the Manifesto "The World. The 21st century. For example, religious leaders could work out consolidated approaches to the issues of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation," K. Tokayev said.

"It is important that the Secretariat is turning into an effective dialogue platform, where the representatives of the world and traditional religions work together, generate constructive ideas and recommendations," the Senate Speaker added.

Given the variety of news about the capital city of Kazakhstan – Astana, we can clearly see that the life in Astana is full of events of different scale varying from local exhibitions and presentations to the events of the international scale bringing world countries’ leaders and representatives of respected organizations to Astana. It has its positive results on development of Astana and improvement of life standards for the residents of the city as well.

Besides, Astana does not limit itself in terms of the spheres it pays attention to and continues to widen the range of its interests and events it hosts. Astana has quickly become an internationally recognized name because of its high standards and the best results it is aimed at.

To crown it all we have to mention that Astana is turning into a tourist friendly and attractive city in the middle of the steppe between two continents, which has just started to blossom into a great megapolis. Believe it or not but people around the world are going to hear a lot about the capital city of Kazakhstan in future.