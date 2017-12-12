Astana's first direct connection to Milan to be launched in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Non-stop service from Astana to Milan will be launched in 2018, Kazinform has learned from Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee.

Within the framework of ICAN-2017 Kazakh delegation led by Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee, Talgat Lustayev held talks with the aviation authorities of Austria, Australia, Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Qatar, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, as well as the International Air Transport Association (IATA).





According to the Committee's press service, a legal framework has been established for launching regular service between Astana, Almaty, and Rome and Milan with a frequency of 7 passenger and 3 cargo flights a week and a possibility of concluding codeshare agreements between airlines.



It was also noted that Kazakh airlines are already planning to launch service from Astana to Milan in the second half of 2018.





An agreement with Sri Lanka provides for a frequency boost between the two countries from 3 to 7 flights a week.

With the framework of Negotiation Event, Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee also signed Memorandums of Understanding with Australian and British aviation authorities giving the designated airlines of the countries access to codeshare agreements with other airlines, including third-country airlines.





Codeshare agreements should allow Kazakh airlines to expand their route network, which will increase the country's attractiveness, create convenience for passengers and increase transit passenger traffic through Kazakhstan.

For the first time in Kazakhstan's history, a legal framework was established with the aviation authorities of Kuwait for regular 7-days a week service from Astana to Kuwait.















