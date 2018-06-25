Astana's Fraile wins bronze at Spanish national championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team rider Omar Fraile for the first time in his career took a bronze medal in the road race of the Spanish National Championships. In the final sprint for 2-3 places Fraile lost to Alejandro Valverde, while Gorka Izagirre took the solo win, becoming the new 2018 Spanish road race champion, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official website.

"Honestly, I am happy with my bronze medal and my result in the Spanish Championships. It was a very difficult race and I was motivated to do a good result. From the start two riders of Movistar went away and there was not good cooperation in the beginning to chase them. Later, I tried to attack with Izagirre and Castroviejo, but we did not succeed. In the final lap I did my best and in the sprint I was fighting for a high place. It was impossible to beat Valverde in sprint, but I finished third. I am pretty happy with it and I am confident with my form ahead of the Tour de France," explained Omar Fraile.



The Spanish road race has been held between Castello and Benicassim (215 km). Gorca Izagirre was able to get an advantage after his attack and it was enough to win the race and to become the new Spanish road race champion. 9 seconds later a big group of chasers came to the finish to play second and third podium places: Alejandro Valverde took the silver medal, while Omar Fraile won the bronze. Another Astana Pro Team rider Luis Leon Sanchez finished just behind the podium on 4th place.