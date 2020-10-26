Astana’s Fuglsang 6th in overall in Giro d’Italia Stage 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - It has been a difficult Giro d`Italia for the Kazakh team, losing two riders already at the start of the race, then on stage 18, close to Milan, Manuele Boaro had to abandon the race following a crash. Nevertheless, the Astana Pro Team riders showed fighting spirit on all 21 stages and take home sixth place on the general classification with Jakob Fuglsang, who finished the final TT in 31st place, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

The big final showdown of the 103rd Giro d`Italia today was a 15,7km flat individual time trial course with the finish line in front of the Milan Cathedral. It was the final battle for the podium on the general classification, as the first two spots were ranked with the same time. For Jakob Fuglsang, sitting in sixth place overall ahead of the final stage, it was all about securing his spot, crossing the line safely in Milan.

The rest of the Astana Pro Team took today`s time trial easy, making sure to finish this year`s demanding Grand Tour. The team’s first rider off the ramp was the young Colombian Rodrigo Contreras followed by Jonas Gregaard, who finish his first Grand Tour experience in 53th place, and Oscar Rodriguez. In the afternoon, Fabio Felline, third on stage 6, showed, like in the previous weeks, a strong performance and came home taking 23th place.

The last Astana rider who left the start ramp was Jakob Fuglsang. The Danish rider made sure not to get into any troubles on this flat fast course and crossed the line in a time of around 19 minutes, securing his 6th spot on the overall ranking of the Giro d`Italia.

After 21 stages the Kazakh team leaves Italy with many Top 10 stage finishes and a 6th place on the overall ranking.

«Of course, we came to Italy to fight for the Maglia Rosa and it ended with me being 6th on the GC. It has been a tough journey for us, many ups but also many downs. But, as I said already, it is what it is, you cannot plan every detail and you always have to take it as it is and make the best out of it. Everyone here did his best, every day, and now, being here in Milan, we finish this journey with a sixth place overall. Of course, I would have loved to finish it off on the podium, but that is cycling. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but it isn’t over yet, there are still many races to come in my career. But for now, I am looking forward to being at home with my family, recharging the batteries and enjoying some time off the bike before getting ready for season 2021,» Jakob Fuglsang said.