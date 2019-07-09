Astana's Fuglsang finishes among GC favorites in Tour de France Stage 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's hard final at the Tour de France stage 3 got animated by Omar Fraile and Alexey Lutsenko, but the Kazakh champion got caught and while Julian Alaphilippe won the stage and moved into the GC lead, Jakob Fuglsang was able to take the fourteenth place on the stage. Finishing in the group of GC favorites, Fuglsang didn't lose time on the first stage in line after his crash on stage 1, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"Today I already felt better than yesterday, and the team did a great job, keeping me out of trouble for the whole day. In the end, we tried something with Alexey Lutsenko, but Julian Alaphilippe was too strong today. For me, it's going in the right way with my recovery, just a few more days and I will be completely fine again," said Jakob Fuglsang.

"Today was a good team performance. Everybody worked well to keep Jakob Fuglsang in the right place, so he wouldn't have to spend too much energy. In the end, we tried to play for the stage victory, but our compliments go out to Julian Alaphilippe, who rode a very strong finale. We are happy that Jakob had a good day, it's important for the morale of the team that he has a fast recovery of his crash. We're sure that with the great work of our staff, he will be in good shape again for the upcoming key stages in this Tour de France," said sports director Dmitriy Fofonov.

Today's stage 3 in the Tour de France was 215 kilometers long, starting from Binche to finish in Epernay, and had 4 categorized climbs in the final 50 kilometers of the stage. A small breakaway took off after the start, but only Tim Wellens was able to make it solo into the hard final. Julian Alaphilippe attacked from the peloton on the final climb, Alexey Lutsenko chased him with three other riders, but they got caught going into the final kilometers. Alaphilippe took the stage win and the yellow jersey, Jakob Fuglsang finished fourteenth and Alexey Lutsenko eighteenth. Both Astana riders moved into the top 25 overall after stage 3.

Tomorrow a bunch sprint is expected, as the riders will race for 213,5 kilometers from Reims to Nancy.