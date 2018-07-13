Astana's Fuglsang into GC top 10 at Tour de France Stage 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Finishing in a select group of GC contenders atop of Mur-de-Bretagne, Jakob Fuglsang climbed to the tenth place overall after stage 6. Before the final climb, the team worked hard to bring him back in the first peloton at the first echelon of the Tour de France, as well after a small crash in today's final. After all, Jakob Fuglsang finished fifteenth, behind winner Daniel Martin, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"First everything was quiet and easy, but then I got lost in the second echelon when they opened up. But we kept it cool because I knew we would return, like it happened. But with less than 25 kilometers to go I had a little crash and I had to change my bike, so my teammates had to bring me back to the bunch. But after all this, our initial plan worked quite well.

Of course, after the chasing the main goal was just to finish in the group of favorites. After all, I'm quite satisfied, as it's not a finish that I like so much. I'm optimistic, even after the two small crashes without any serious injuries. I'm feeling comfortable and the legs are good. So, I'm confident about the next days and I'm looking forward for the cobbles and the mountains," said Jakob Fuglsang.