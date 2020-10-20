Astana’s Fuglsang keeps on fighting towards Milan in Giro d’Italia race

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ahead of the third and final week of the Giro d'Italia we sat down with Jakob Fuglsang talking about the upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«Well, of course I wanted to be here at the second rest day with a better result on the overall ranking. But nothing we can do about it other than keep on fighting. A Grand Tour has different rules so much can still happen and as always, a race finishes on the finish line and here that means, in Milan.

There are still three tough mountain stages to come up, where everything can happen. I will keep trying to give my best and to get the best possible result in the GC or at least a stage win maybe. We had some bad luck at the first part of the Giro but that is cycling. I don’t feel tired and with my age and experience I think I have enough endurance. The team is giving their maximum everyday so am I, you have to get the best out of it and we will see what it is when we are in Milan,» Jakob Fuglsang said ahead of the final week at the Giro d'Italia.