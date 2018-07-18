Astana's Fuglsang moves up to 4th in GC of Tour de France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the first mountain stage of the Tour de France, Jakob Fuglsang moved up to a fourth position in the general classification. He finished in the group of favorites behind winner Julian Alaphillipe, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"There was a bit of fighting for a position behind the leaders of the peloton today. When I heard the situation on the final climb, that there was headwind, I decided it wouldn't make sense to attack, also because of the strong guys who were with me in this group. Of course, some guys will pay for today, and it's good for me to move up a little bit. But all the main contenders are all there and we are all within a few seconds. So, it didn't change much today. I don't concentrate on the competitors, but I focus on the race. I know what I have to do to get on the podium, and that's the main goal. I look forward to the next days," said Jakob Fuglsang.