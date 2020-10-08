Astana’s Fuglsang moves up to 7th place in overall ranking after Giro d’Itali Stage 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The first day on the mainland of Italy saw a soloist taking the stage win after 225km. In a rainy finale, Jakob Fuglsang came in ninth and moved up seventh on the general classification of the Giro d`Italia, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

The race traveled from Sicily to the mainland of Italy and started a 225km long and demanding stage in the region of Calabria today. It was quite an early start into today`s fifth stage of the Corsa Rosa as the riders faced two category 3 and one category one climb, which was shortly before the finale, on their way from Mileto to Camigliatello SIlano.

It took a while until a breakaway of eight riders managed to distance themselves, with the clock showing an advantage of five minutes. With 77km Astana Pro Team worked hard at the front of the race, Manuele Boaro, Jonas Gregaard and Fabio Felline set the pace for their leader Jakob Fuglsang. With the gap dropping steadily the escapees fell apart. Jakob Fuglsang stayed always in a good position at the front of the chasing group, being well protected by his teammates.

On the descent of the final climb running into the final stretch, F. Ganna attacked out of the diminished breakaway and took with some seconds gap the stage win. The Danish Astana Pro Team rider saw himself in the first chasing group taking ninth place and moving up to seventh in the overall.

«The final climb was not so hard, it was a long day and I was able to move up two places on the GC and also one more stage down now. Well, I hoped a little bit more of a better stage result but however I am satisfied with my seventh place now. Also, again a big thanks to my teammates and tomorrow will be another day,» Jakob Fuglsang said.

The sixth stage will cover 188 undulating kilometers on the way from Castrovillari to Matera.