Astana's Gidich 3rd in Tour of Croatia final classification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Yevgeniy Gidich has scored his biggest result in just-started professional career: Astana Team rider reached the final podium at the 2.HC Tour of Croatia, placing 3rd in the general classification of the race. Besides this, 21-year-old Yevgeniy won the white jersey of the best young rider, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"The final podium in Croatia is a very good result for me. It was a nice, but a very difficult race with two really tough mountain stages and a number of strong rivals. I was able to reach a good form for this race and I am happy with the way I did it. Unfortunately, this morning I felt myself a bit sick, because of some pain in the throat. Thus, in the final part of the stage, the hardest one, I had some troubles with breathing. In this situation the main objective for me was to keep the place on the podium and thanks to the team I succeed. Now I will have a short break, while my next objective will be the Tour of Yorkshire," said Yevgeniy Gidich.

The 2018 Tour of Croatia has ended with a classic stage in Zagreb (151,5 km). The early breakaway saw the finish line before the main peloton as the Italian rider Paolo Simion won the stage ahead of his teammate Mirco Maestri. The daily podium was done by Eduard Grosu.



Yevgeniy Gidich, protected by the whole Astana Team, did his best to stay in front of the main group and, finally, succeed, finishing 23rd, just 8 seconds behind the leader and the final GC winner Kanstantsin Siutsou. This result was enough for Astana rider to become third in the final general classification of the Tour of Croatia.