Astana's Gidich in top 10 of Tour of Turkey Stage 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The shortest stage (122,6 km) of Presidential Tour of Turkey from Çanakkale to Edremit at the flat road finished with another massive sprint, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

The Kazakh rider Evgeniy Gidich finished 10th, behind the stage winner Fabio Jakobsen. After three sprinters stages the leader of the GC is still Irish rider Sam Bennet, Astana Pro Team rider Merhawi Kudus now closes the top 10, 30 seconds behind the current leader.



"The stage finished with expected massive sprint. I was trying myself today, thanks to my teammates, they did a great job bringing me to a good position to sprint, but unfortunately I had technical problem with my chain only 500 meters before the finish and I lost some power. Anyway, I feel good and my shape is coming better day-by-day before the upcoming Asian Championships. I will also try again at tomorrow's stage, that more suits me," commented Evgeniy Gidich after the finish.