Astana’s Gidich new Kazakhstan road race champion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - After his second place last year, Yevgeniy Gidich came back to Kazakhstan to win his first national title in the road race. Today, Gidich became the strongest rider in 157-km-long race, winning the title in a four-man sprint ahead of his Astana Qazaqstan teammates Artyom Zakharov, Gleb Brussenskiy and Nurbergen Nurlykhassym, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

«Well, it was a tough race due to weather conditions: it was hot, stuffy and rainy. The race turned out to be very intense and nervous, so we saw the first attacks inside the first lap already. I also tried to be active, staying in front and following dangerous moves. In a moment I decided to attack to join the right leading group. We were twelve in the break, quickly organizing a good work all together. I tried to stay calm until the last lap, at the same time taking care of drinking and eating in the right time and saving the energy for the final. There were a few dangerous attacks in our group, but I was able to answer to all of them. Well, in the end of the day I launched an attack on the last short climb and we remained just four in our group, while in the sprint I made it. I am really happy with this win and with the jersey of the national champion. This means a lot for me, because it was my big dream to become Kazakhstan Champion. It will be a great honor and pleasure for me to wear it during the following year. I am sure this victory and this jersey will bring me more confidence and motivation», – said Yevgeniy Gidich.

Meanwhile, in Under 23 category Nicolas Vinokurov of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team became the new Kazakhstan U23 road race champion, winning the title ahead of Ilhan Dostyev and his teammate Orken Slamzhanov.