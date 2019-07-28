EN
    09:38, 28 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana’s Gregaard, Bizhigitov in TOP 20 at Adriatica Ionica Race Stage 4

    NUR-SULTAN – CORMONS. KAZINFORM - Two riders of Astana Pro Team, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly and Zhandos Bizhigitov showed a good result at the fourth stage of the Adriatica Ionica Race (Padola – Cormons, 204.5 km), finishing inside the Top-20 in one of the first chasing group behind the solo winner Remco Evenepoel. Gregaard Wilsly finished 14th, while Bizhigitov did 19th, the team’s press office informs.

    «Once again our young riders showed themselves really well, they tried their best. Our guys tried to stay among the leaders and, finally, ended the stage in the first chasing group, behind Evenepoel, who won the stage. Jonas Gregaard is surprising us, he is fighting on every stage. Tomorrow we will have the last stage, we will keep on fighting. I think, Yevgeniy Gidich will have some chances for a good placement in a sprint, so, let’s see,» said Giuseppe Martinelli, sports director of Astana.

    In the general classification, Mark Padun is leading the race, while Jonas Gregaard Wilsly is 11th.

    Tomorrow at the Adriatica Ionica Race will be held the last, 5th stage: 133.5 km from Cormons to Trieste.


    Photo credit: ©Getty Images

    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling Top Story
