Astana's Grivko fastest man on team in Prologue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In a sunny Fribourg, Tour de Romandie took off with a technical prologue. Andrei Grivko finished in a time of 5'44", the fastest time of that moment, which eventually got him a 13th place in the final classification. The leader of Astana Pro Team at Tour de Romandie, Jakob Fuglsang, finished in 5'58" (60th), Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the club.

Today was not bad, I really liked the parcour. At the end, if I knew I would finish so close, I could have done a better final sprint and maybe I would have made it into the top 10. But after all I think it's a good start of this Tour de Romandie. I think it will be an interesting race in the days to follow said Andrei Grivko.

To start the Tour de Romandie, the riders had to conquer a challenging prologue through the streets of Fribourg. With a climb including cobbles, small bridges and a fast downhill the parcour was a very technical and explosive one, as it was only 4 kilometers long.

"Today was not good enough. It was a very explosive prologue, and I really felt Liege-Bastogne-Liege still in my legs, so I couldn't bring the maximum of my potential today. But I'm confident that tomorrow will be better, as that stage suits me better than a short and explosive prologue like today," said Jakob Fuglsang after the finish.

Tomorrow the riders will face a mountain stage, going from Fribourg to Delemont in 166.6 kilometers. They'll have to climb three 2ndcategory climbs and one of the 3rdcategory, finishing slightly uphill in the streets of Delemont.