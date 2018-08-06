Astana's Grivko moves up to 4th in GC after Tour of Denmark Stage 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ukrainian TT Champion Andriy Grivko did a solid individual time trial at stage 4 of the Tour of Denmark. Taking 8th place, Astana Pro Team rider moved up to 4th position in the general classification of the race, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Yeah, I did a good time trial, but, honestly, my goal was a podium. I am still missing some power, but looks like I am improving day by day. I liked today's route, in the second half I rode quite well and was able to pass this distance with an average speed of 51 km/h. But, of course, there were some stronger riders today. Anyway, I think I will be ready for the Binck Bank Tour, said Andriy Grivko.

The Danish rider Mads Pedersen took stage 4 (19,1 km in Nykøbing Falster) win ahead of race leader Wout Van Aert and Martin Toft Madsen. The Kazakh TT Champion Daniil Fominykh did a very strong race and finished 12th, while Hugo Houle was 13th.



In the general classification of the Tour of Denmark Van Aert still leads, while Andriy Grivko is 4th (+0.50) and Hugo Houle is 8th (+1.11).



The final stage of the race will be held tomorrow: 199,1 km from Faxe to Frederiksberg.