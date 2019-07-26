Astana’s Gruzdev enters top 10 in Adriatica Ionica race Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh rider Dmitriy Gruzdev showed himself really well at the second stage of the Adriatica Ionica Race in Italy. Gruzdev made a powerful solo attack at one of the gravel sectors, becoming the race leader for some time. Later, when the main group caught him back, the Kazakh rider was able to stay clear up there in front and, finally, finished 10th in the bunch sprint, won by Alvaro Hodeg, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«A very tough final part of the stage, at the last 80 km of racing we had 23 km of white gravel roads. It was a hard distance, especially on the white roads, where it was so hard to ride due to that white dust everywhere around. Unfortunately, one of our leaders Davide Ballerini crashed right on the first gravel sector. He tried to come back, chasing the leading group for a long time, but it was quite impossible since the race has exploded in that moment. In the same time I can say that Dmitriy Gruzdev did a solid race, he made an attack, later he was keeping his position in the leading group and, finally, he took a good 10th place in sprint. I think, this is a nice result, which will give some motivation both to him and all teammates before the next stages. Tomorrow we will have a hard day in the mountains, but we are looking forward to it. Many of our riders just finished a very good training camp in Livigno, so now we will have a good possibility to check our form ahead of the second part of the season,» explained Giuseppe Martinelli, the sports director of Astana Pro Team.

Alvaro Hodeg is the new overall leader of the race, while Dmitriy Gruzdev is 9th in the general classification.

Tomorrow will be held the third stage of the Adriatica Ionica Race: 204 km from Palmanova to Lago di Misurina/Tre Cime di Lavaredo.