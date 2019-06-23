Astana's Hirt still 5th in after Tour de Suisse Stage 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - It was a day of the individual time trial of 19.2 km in Ulrichen at the Tour de Suisse. The Astana rider Jan Hirt did a very good race, finishing just 1 minute 14 seconds behind the stage winner Yves Lampaert, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

This result allowed Hirt to conserve his 5th place in the overall standings, being just in 9 seconds far from the current third place.

"I did my best today and I can be happy with my performance. It was a challenging distance, but together with our trainer we did a good plan for this stage and I tried to follow it in the best possible way. So, it was a good day for me, and now it's all about tomorrow's super difficult day with three very hard climbs. I hope to recover today as well as possible to be ready for the final day," said Jan Hirt.

The Colombian Egan Bernal leads the race with only one stage to go, having 22 seconds on Rohan Dennis, second in the GC.

The final queen stage will be held tomorrow: the peloton will face a short distance of 101.5 km with 3 super hard passes, all over 2000 meters above the sea level.