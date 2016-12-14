Astana's Independence Day Fireworks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Independence Day at 22:00 in several districts of Astana fireworks will be launched, Kazinform cites the press service of the Department of Culture.

Kazakhstanis will take the advantage of 4 days off for the Independence Day.

During this time residents and guests of Astana will be able to enjoy the exhibition of the artist Karipbek Kuyukov World without nuclear weapons, which will open in the Palace of Independence.

And on December 16th at 6:30 pm a play Dream of Ablai Khan will be at the Kazakh Drama Theatre named after K.Kuanyshbayev.

From December 12th to 18th starting 12 pm the Astana circus will hold shows for children.

On December 15th at 11 am the Palace of Independence will host a solemn meeting devoted to the 25th anniversary of Independence.

On the same day at 4 pm Astana Opera will host a concert, which will be attended by the country's establishment.

The Land of the Great Steppe monument opens December 16th at 11am on the EXPO site. On the same day at 5 pm Tauelsіzdіkke shashu concert will take place at Astana Opera. And cities districts will host their respective concerts.

One of the main holiday concerts will begin December 16th at 6 pm in front of the Baiterek.

At 10 pm in several districts of Astana, including the embankment of Yesil, Pushkin Abylaikhan intersection big holiday fireworks will be launched.

On December 18th The World of humor program will be held in the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation at 6 pm.

And at 9 pm the main Christmas tree of the country will light up near Khan Shatyr shopping center.